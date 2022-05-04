The Scottsboro varsity boys outdoor track and field team’s quest for a Class 6A state title — and the triple crown having already won 6A boys cross country and indoor track and field state titles — started with a strong showing at sectionals last weekend.
Scottsboro athletes won six events and totaled 15 medals on the way to winning the Class 6A Boys Section 4 Track and Field Meet at Trammell Stadium last Friday and Saturday.
Scottsboro closed with a team score of 137, 40 points in front of runner-up Hazel Green (97). Athens (59) finished third while Decatur (58) was fourth and Hartselle (57) fifth.
The top-five finishers in each sectional event that met state-qualifying standards advanced to the state meet, while four state wildcards for the next best four times/marks statewide qualified for the AHSAA Track and
Field Championships Class 6A State Meet, which is Thursday through Saturday in Gulf Shores.
Scottsboro athletes four individual events and two relay races
Maddox Hamm continued his dominance in the pole vault, winning the sectional title in the event with a state-qualifying height of 17 feet. The junior attempted 18-04.25, which would’ve been an new 18-and-under world record, but narrowly missed in all three attempts.
Scottsboro got a 1-2-3 finish in the distance races. Reese Bell (1:54.93) won the 800-meter run with Rex Green second (1:55.39) and Zach Avenel third (1:58.36), Evan Hill finished first (4:20.04) with Green second (4:20.64) and Bell third (4:20.79) in the 1600 while Avenel was first (9:25.61), Hill second (9:26.60) and Stephen Jones third (9:31.35) in the 3200.
Bell, Green, Hamm and Ridge Wells teamed up to give Scottsboro a win in the 4x400-meter relay (3:21.70) while Green, Bell, Avenel and Jones teamed up to win the 4x800 relay (7:45.57).
Hamm in the pole vault, Avenel in the 300-meter run and the Scottsboro’s 4x400- and 4x800-meter relay teams are the top seeds in their respective events at state.
Also qualifying for state were Jameson Gray finishing second (6-2) and Devon Walker (J6-2) third in the high jump while Austin Burger qualified with a runner-up finish in the shot put (45-11), Wells qualified with a fourth-place finish in the 400 (51.48) and Jonah Warren qualified with a fifth-place finish in the discus (130-3). Brady Shaw Killen, who finished sixth in the discus (128-11) at sectionals, earned a state wildcard spot.
Other sectional finishes for Scottsboro were Tyson Sexton finishing eighth in the triple jump (41-2) and 10th in the 300-meter hurdles (44.16), Hudson Tubbs ninth in the discus (117-8), Blake Jones ninth in the long jump (20-2) and 20th in the 100 (12.03), Hamm 10th in the 200 (23.10), Quincie Franklin 12th in the high jump (5-8), Gabe Jackson 12th in the 400 (54.26), Luke Terrell 12th in the 300 hurdles (44.45), 14th in the long jump (19-9.5) and 16th in the triple jump (37-2), Zach Wallingsford 13th in the javelin (135-5), Cordell Worthy 15th in the long jump (19-8), Cameron Estes 15th in the 400 (54.63), Roland Moser 17th in the 200 (24.40) and 18th in the 100 (11.99), Jake Vance 22nd (109-2) and Drake Talley 23rd (109-0) in the javelin, Xavier McCamey 25th in the 200 (25.12) and Aydan Turner 29th in the shot put (33-6).
Class 6A Girls Section 4 Meet — The Scottsboro girls track and field team posted a runner-up finish at sectionals last weekend at Trammel Stadium.
The Wildcats closed with 117 team points, 50 points back a sectional champion Fort Payne (167). Hazel Green (88 points) was third while Arab (73) was fourth and Muscle Shoals (44) was fifth.
Scottsboro will send numerous athletes to the Class 6A Girls State Meet in Gulf Shores, including a pair of sectional champions. Emma Bradford won the 3200-meter run (11:55.07) and Caroline Sanders won the triple jump (36-3.5) for Scottsboro while also getting runner-up finishes from Maddie Gossett in the 3200 (11:57.70), Sanders in the long jump (17-1.5) and the 4x800-meter relay (10:09.25) team of Smith Bradford, Mia Martin, Ally Campbell and Emma Bradford.
Third-place sectional finishers for Scottsboro were Smith Bradford in the 800 (2:24.28), Ella Claire Hodges in the long jump (17-0), Jadaya Edmondson in the shot put (30-3) and the 4x400 relay (4:11.99) team of Smith Bradford, Martin, Lela Moser and Cambree Bradford, and fourth-place finishers were Ally Campbell in the 1600 (5:49.55), Isabelle Nelson in the 100-meter hurdles (18.60), Lauren Paradise in the long jump (J17-0), Collins Bradford in the javelin (100-6). Amy Roberts finished fifth in the discus (100-2) while Sanders was fifth in the high jump (4-10) an Martin fifth in both the 400 (1:00.71) and the 800 (2:25.66).
Scottsboro’s Campbell received state wildcard for the 3200 after finishing sixth (12:17.22) at sectionals.
Other sectional finishes for Scottsboro were Paradise placing seventh in the 200 (27.11) and 12th in the triple jump (31-10.25), Maggie Whitaker seventh in the javelin (89-5), Hodges seventh in the triple jump (32-9.5), Gossett seventh (5:38.36) and Emma Bradford ninth (5:49.55) in the 1600), Roberts eighth in the shot put (30-3) and 20th in the javelin (57-3), Rebekah Jones eighth (53.27), Natalie Mir 10th (53.95) and Banks Bradford 11th (54.62) in the 300 hurdles, Bailey Hixon ninth (19.68) and Jones 10th (19.78) in the 100, Moser 14th in the 400 (1:05.04), Emily Fortson 15th in the shot put (26-6) and Cambree Bradford 19th in the 400 (1:08.14).
