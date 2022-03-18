The Skyline softball team put together another dominant effort against an area foe.
No. 4-ranked Skyline (4-2, 2-0) posted a mercy-rule shortened 13-0 victory over Lindsay Lane in Athens on Thursday.
Jayla Ross went 4-for-4 with two triples and four RBIs for Skyline while Ella Dean was 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored, Audra Bellomy was 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, a triple and two runs scored, Olivia Treece was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Brinlee Potts was 2-for-4 with a triple and Sage Lewis had an RBI single.
Treece got the win in the circle, allowing just walks while recording five strikeouts in three innings pitched. Allen pitched the final two innings in relief, allowing three hits while recording three strikeouts.
Ider 10, NSM 0 — At Ider, North Sand Mountain fell to the No. 10-ranked Hornets (8-4-1, 3-1) in Class 2A Area 15 play on Thursday.
Leea Manley tripled and Madison Murray singled for NSM (1-4, 0-2).
Tuesday
North Jackson 10, DAR 4 — At Stevenson, the defending Class 4A state champion North Jackson opened area play with a victory over visiting DAR.
No. 5-ranked North Jackson (8-4, 1-0) scored four runs in the first inning and three each in the fourth and sixth innings.
Peyton Hill went 2-for-4 for the Chiefs with five RBIs, including a three-run homer in the sixth inning. Jayda Hutchins had one hit and one RBI for the Chiefs and Bailey Abernathy singled and walked twice while Destry Lambert, Sarah Garner and Haven Steeley had one hit each.
Arielle Haynes got the win in the circle for the Chiefs, allowing three runs (none earned) on two hits and four walks while recording eight strikeouts over five innings. Trinity Seal allowed an unearned run while not giving up a hit and recording four strikeouts in two inning pitched in relief.
Katie Bolin, Anna Jackson and Hidie Phillips had one hit and one RBI each for DAR (7-3-2, 0-1).
Monday
Skyline 17, Woodville 0 — At Woodville, No. 4-ranked Skyline (3-2, 1-1) opened Class 1A Area 15 play on a winning note against rival Woodville (0-3, 0-1).
Sage Lewis went 2-for-2 with a double, a triple and five RBIs for the Vikings while Audra Bellomy, who went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Olivia Treece both hit two-run home runs. Treece also drew two walks.
Jayla Ross was 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI and Brinlee Potts was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI for Skyline while Ella Dean had a two-run double and walked twice, Dacey Allen tripled, Autumn Keeton singled and Blakely Stucky reached twice via hit by a pitch.
Skyline pitchers Allen and Treece retired all nine batters they faced during the mercy-rule shortened contest.
Pisgah 8, Ider 6 — At Ider, top-ranked Pisgah combined to score five runs in the fifth and sixth innings on the way to the Class 2A Area 15 win over No. 10 Ider.
Ider (7-4-1, 2-1) led 4-3 entering the top of the fifth, but Pisgah (3-2, 3-0) moved in front 6-3 before getting Briley Worley’s two-run triple for an 8-3 lead in the top of the sixth. Ider scored two runs in the sixth before stranding the tying run on base in the seventh.
Karlee Holcomb got the win in the circle, pitching five innings and posting three strikeouts. Piper Anderson pitched the final two innings, striking out three, to record the save.
Worley and Lila Kate Wheeler had two hits each for Pisgah while Holcomb had one hit and two RBIs and Campbell Barron and Kaylee McAllister had one hit and one RBI each.
Gaylesville 7, NSM 0 — At Higdon, visiting Gaylesville used a three-run third inning and a two-run fourth to break open the game and defeat North Sand Mountain.
Kinsey Barton went 2-for-3 with a double for NSM (1-3) while Leea Manley and Gracie Holland both singled and Cloey Davenport recorded nine strikeouts in the pitching circle.
