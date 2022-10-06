The Section football team got much needed shot in the arm with last week’s 28-19 win over Ider.
The Lions picked up their first win of the season in a timely spot, a win that keeps in the playoff hunt in the region with three games left against Whitesburg Christian and county rivals North Sand Mountain and Pisgah, teams that it is tied with (Whitesburg Christian) or trailing (NSM and Pisgah) in the Class 2A Region 7 standings.
With the Lions getting healthier, head coach Chris Hammon likes the opportunity in front of his team.
“As cray as it’s been (with injuries), we’ve still got a chance to make the playoffs,” he said. “We’re excited about that. The win helped, brought us some more energy. It’s a week to week thing now and we’re focused on this first week.”
The Lions continue their quest for a postseason bid Friday night against the Whitesburg Christian Warriors.
The game will be played Madison County Elementary School in Gurley. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
It’s the third meeting between the teams. Section (1-6, 1-3) won the previous two, winning 47-22 in 2020 and 35-0 in 2021.
Whitesburg Christian (3-3, 1-3) enters the matchup following a 41-7 loss at Pisgah. The Warriors have lost three straight games to No. 1 Fyffe, NSM and No. _ Pisgah since opening the season with non-region wins over Woodville and Victory Christian and rallying to defeat Ider to record their first ever region win.
Whitesburg Christian features a pass-heavy offense and Hammon said the Section secondary must meet that challenge.
“They throw the ball around well,” Hammon said of the Warriors. “They like to run verticals, definitely going to challenge (our secondary). They’re big up front, they’ve got a good little run back they run a lot of zone stuff with. They’ve got a pretty good (offensive system).”
Section had several players return to the lineup last week. And while that meant some shuffling with the lineup, Hammon said the Lions were glad to be “moving guys to different spots” for guys returning to the lineup as opposed to leaving it.
“With all the injuries, we’ve had to move guys around and it’s just been hard to get consistency with that,” Hammon said. “But it’s a big difference when you’re putting starters back in. We’re getting healthy at a good time.”
