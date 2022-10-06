Hammon

Evan Hammon and Section travel to Gurley to take on Whitesburg Christian in Class 2A Region 7 play on Friday.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

The Section football team got much needed shot in the arm with last week’s 28-19 win over Ider.

The Lions picked up their first win of the season in a timely spot, a win that keeps in the playoff hunt in the region with three games left against Whitesburg Christian and county rivals North Sand Mountain and Pisgah, teams that it is tied with (Whitesburg Christian) or trailing (NSM and Pisgah) in the Class 2A Region 7 standings.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.