Woodville quarterback Sam Peek broke through the line and into the Talladega County Central secondary when a defender came up to meet him.
But rather than slide like some quarterback might do, Peek lowered his shoulders and delivered a thunderous hit on the defender, who lost his helmet and was dragged a few yards before other Talladega County Central players converged to help bring down Peek.
That play is the epitome of how Woodville head coach Matt Sanders wants his football team to play this season.
“I think Sam running over the dude, that’s guy’s helmet coming off, that was big time. That’s what a year in the weight room in our weight program has done for them,” Sanders said. “I think we’ve found our identity. Coming in last year, I had a way (offensively) I wanted to do and we just weren't built for that. But we need control the ball, control the clock and time of possession and grind on people. We’ve got to get more consistent coming off the ball. But when we did, we mashed some people. I couldn’t be more proud of that.”
Woodville’s new offensive approach helped the Panthers grind out an 8-6 two-quarter win over Talladega County Central Friday night. The scrimmage, originally scheduled to be played in Talladega, was moved to Woodville’s Frazier Field late last Thursday.
The home crowd saw the Panthers take an 8-0 lead when Peek threw a swing pass to running back Deshawn Billions on the first play of the second quarter that Billons took 44 yards to the end zone. Peek then ran for the two-point conversion.
“Deshawn, first varsity game and scored a touchdown, that's big,” Sanders said. “Fastest kid we’ve got. Really strong, squatted 425 (pounds) the other day. He's going to be a weapon.”
Talladega County Central got on the perimeter for a few big runs in the ensuing possession and scored midway through the second quarter, but Woodville's defense stopped the Tigers' two-point conversion try to preserve the lead.
The varsity portion of the jamboree ended with Woodville putting together another nice offensive drive and reaching the Tigers’ 28-yard line before the half ended.
Peek finished with 56 rushing yards on eight carries and was 4-of-4 passing for 51 yards, with Billions (51 yards) and Ace Weaver (6 yards) catching two passes each.
“Our main varsity guys the first half, really proud of how they performed," Sanders said. “We’ve still got a lot of work to do. I could see some things we messed up on without looking at the film. Got to make sure we get those things corrected and see where we can go in a week's time. Overall though I’m proud of the way the guys performed. It was different atmosphere than what it was last year. I think the confidence is there. It comes from the weight room. It’s much different than last year. Guys are believing in themselves.”
