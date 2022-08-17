Billons

Deshawn Billions (4) races to the end zone for a 47-yard touchdown pass during Woodville's jamboree with Talladega County Central.

 

 Sentinel Photo | Charles Bowen

Woodville quarterback Sam Peek broke through the line and into the Talladega County Central secondary when a defender came up to meet him.

But rather than slide like some quarterback might do, Peek lowered his shoulders and delivered a thunderous hit on the defender, who lost his helmet and was dragged a few yards before other Talladega County Central players converged to help bring down Peek.

