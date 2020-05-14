The summer preparation for high school sports leading up to the 2020-21 academic year will have a much different look than in years past.
The AHSAA announced in a memo Thursday that it was canceling all summer competition because of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.
The decision means sports team will not be able to participate in play date scrimmages, football 7-on-7s or other organized training activities with other teams during the summer months.
The Alabama State Department of Education is creating a broad-based health guidelines in relation to summer workouts once campuses reopen June 8.
The AHSAA memo also states that “mandatory summer practices are prohibited, but weightlifting, conditioning, individual skill development and workouts are under the jurisdiction of local schools. Schools must comply with all ALSDE and the Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines, including but not limited to, the number of students within non-interchangeable groups and the overall number of groups. Nonetheless, local schools may use a process to determine the student-athletes who make up the individual groups. Each schools individual group size limitations are currently set at 10.
The AHSAA Medical Advisory Board, along with the ALSDE, is creating basic health guidelines for schools to follow once campuses reopen. The minimum guidelines will focus on physical distancing, group activities based on square footage, respiratory (face) coverings, sanitizing equipment, hand washing, etc. The guidelines will be recommendations and left up to the local schools to implement and regulate.
