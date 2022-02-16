The Scottsboro varsity girls basketball team did what it did most games this season, Brandon Childers said — fight until the end.
Some nights it meant a victory, some it did not.
Unfortunately for the Wildcats, Monday’s Class 6A Northwest Sub-regional matchup was one of those nights it did not go in their favor.
Visiting Athens outscored Scottsboro 14-7 in the fourth quarter to claim a 51-45 sub-regional victory at Hambrick Hall.
Athens advanced to play No. 2-ranked Mortimer Jordan Friday at 9 a.m. in the Northwest Regional at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville.
Meanwhile, Scottsboro finished 17-13.
“It was a hard-fought game. I felt like we battled, didn’t quit,” Childers said. “It was just like the other night (in the area finals against Fort Payne), it came down to the end. We made the plays in that one, made the key baskets. Tonight it just didn’t go in our favor.”
Scottsboro struggled offensively against hawking defensive pressure from Athens (13-15). Still the Wildcats led 14-8, 28-24 and 38-37 at the quarter breaks, but Jakenadi Powers made a contested layup and Jordyn Bailey banked in and fade-away 10-footer to give Athens a 46-43 lead midway through the fourth quarter. Athens then started stretching the floor and using clock, eventually upping their lead to 51-45 following Bailey’s layup with 1:55 remaining. Neither team scored the rest of the way.
“We missed a couple (shots) and they made a couple late, that was the difference,” Childers said. “We just couldn’t get (a shot) to go down there late. I knew it would go either way. Whoever scored a couple of times in a row late, and (Athens) ended up hitting a couple of tough shots, a couple in a row that were just tough, and we ended up playing catch-up after that and couldn’t get the lead back.”
Powers and Bailey scored 19 points each for Athens. They scored all of the Golden Eagles’ fourth-quarter points.
Audrey Holland led Scottsboro with 15 points while Jadaya Edmondson netted 12, Adair Holland had eight, Lexie Bennett had six, Olivia Tubbs had three and Keira Culver had one.
“I’m as proud of this team as any I’ve had,” Childers said. “We didn’t have a superstar basketball player. But we had a lot of good players who played together, played hard, played tough and found ways to win games. They won a lot of games, won a 6A area championship. They just willed out a lot of games this season. They worked really hard. I couldn’t be prouder of them.”
Scottsboro says goodbye to three seniors starters, Bennett, Tubbs and Audrey Holland, who have been varsity players for three-plus seasons.
“These three seniors gave us everything they had (during their careers),” Childers said. “They battled, gave it everything they had every single night, let no drama in, were great leaders. They were tough and just willed us (to wins) a lot of nights. I’m really proud of them. Going to miss them.”
