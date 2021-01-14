The Pisgah varsity girls basketball team secured another regular-season area championship with a win over a rival.
The Class 2A No. 1-ranked Eagles defeated visiting Section 87-27 Tuesday night to secure the Class Area 15 title and the right to host next month’s area tournament.
Pisgah (12-5, 5-0), which led 26-8, 49-17 and 75-19 at the quarter breaks, shot 51 percent from the field while defensively it recorded 21 steals.
Kallie Tinker scored a game-high 23 points for Pisgah while Molly Heard totaled 21 points, five assists, eight rebounds and two steals and Kennedy Barron had 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Bella Bobo added seven points, four assists and two steals for the Eagles while Jaley Keller had six points, Kinsey Dalton five points, Lila Kate Wheeler four points, Hannah Duncan four points, six steals, four rebounds and Karlee Holcomb three steals and two assists.
Savannah White scored 10 points for Section (3-15, 0-3) while Stormie Little had six and Jennifer Vega had four.
Skyline 70, Woodville 16 — At Skyline, the Class 1A No. 1-ranked Vikings eased past rival Woodville Tuesday night to move closer to clinching the Class 1A Area 13 regular-season championship.
Skyline (17-5, 6-0) clinches the area crown and the right to host next month’s area tournament with one win in its final two area games.
The Vikings led 18-2, 39-3 and 57-9 at the quarter breaks.
Gracie Rowell had 14 points, three assists and three steals and Aidan Bellomy had 11 points, two assists, five rebounds and four steals for Skyline while Kenzie Manning had 11 points and four rebounds and Lexie Stucky had 10 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Gracie Stucky had seven points, four rebounds, four steals and two assists and Kaina King had six points and two assists.
Anna Robertson scored six points and Alexis Brown netted four for Woodville (6-6, 4-2).
Buckhorn 49, Scottsboro 27 — At Scottsboro, visiting No. 5-ranked Buckhorn secured a regular-season sweep of the teams’ Class 6A Area 15 play.
Scottsboro (10-3, 1-2) fell behind 16-6 after one quarter and trailed 39-11 at halftime and 49-15 after three quarters.
Jadaya Edmondson and Alyssa Smart scored eight points each for the Wildcats while Olivia Tubbs had four and Kami Willis had three.
Mackenzie White scored 23 points and Kelly Hudson had 12 for Buckhorn (14-2, 4-0).
New Hope 47, North Jackson 44 — At Stevenson, visiting No. 10-ranked New Hope edged the Chiefs to take the lead in the Class 4A Area 14 standings.
North Jackson (6-6, 3-1) led 14-7 after one quarter, but the game was tied 19-all at halftime and New Hope (9-6, 3-0) led 32-31 after three quarters.
Hadley Burnette scored 13 points and Arielle Haynes netted 11 for the Chiefs, who also got nine from Alexis Moore, five from Summer Varnum and four from Delana Pierce.
For New Hope, Kat Shiner and Lauren Buseby scored 12 points each while Kaylee Yarbrough had seven.
Ider 59, NSM 40 — At Higdon, No. 8-ranked Ider used a big third quarter to pull away from NSM for a Class 2A Area 15 win.
NSM (5-13, 1-3) trailed 13-10 after one quarter and 25-17 at halftime before Ider outscored the Bison 18-7 in the third quarter for a 43-24 lead after three quarters.
Nady Poore scored nine points while Vickie Hassell and Jessi Weldon netted seven each for NSM, which also got six from Kolbie Bobo, five from Madison Croft and four from Kayden Reyes.
Scoring leaders for Ider (15-7, 2-2) were Kaleigh Carson with 14 points, Mackinley Traylor with 13 and Savannah Seals with 10.
