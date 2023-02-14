The Skyline varsity girls basketball team is headed to the Northeast Regional again.
The No. 2-ranked Vikings secured their seventh straight regional appearance with a convincing 79-27 victory over visiting Cedar Bluff in Class 1A Northeast Sub-regional play Monday night.
Skyline (28-4) advanced to play Jefferson Christian in the regional semifinals at Jacksonville State University on Monday, Feb. 20. It’s the Vikings 12th regional appearance and their ninth in the past 11 seasons. Skyline has won the last two Class 1A Northeast Regional championships.
Against Cedar. Bluff, Skyline made 13 of their 17 3-pointers in the first half on the way to building a 55-11 halftime lead. The Vikings led 77-17 entering the fourth quarter.
Kaina King scored all 29 of her points in the first half and also totaled four assists and five steals for Skyline while Blakely Stucky tallied 16 points, four assists and three steals, Brinlee Potts had seven points and two steals and Kenzie Manning had six points, seven assists, six rebounds and nine steals. The Vikings also got six points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals from Audra Bellomy, six points from Sage Lewis, four points from Lexie Stucky, three points from Jaslynn Wilkinson and two points and two assists from Bella Avans.
Za’niya Kyle led Cedar Bluff (12-16) with 10 points.
Spring Garden 79, Woodville 36 — At Spring Garden, Woodville’s season came to a close with a sub-regional loss to top-ranked Spring Garden on Monday.
Spring Garden (32-1) led 30-2, 55-13 and 69-23 at the quarter breaks and plays Winterboro in the Class 1A Northeast Regional semifinals on Monday, Feb. 20.
College prospect Ace Austin scored a game-high 31 points on a night that University of Alabama women’s basketball coach Kristy Curry was on hand to watch the sophomore point guard play. Spring Garden also got 11 points from Kayley Kirk.
Senior Jessica Sirten scored 14 points for Woodville, which also got eight from Michaela Jones, four each from Kallie Brown and Lannah Grace Beard, three from Anna Robertson, two from Jerzey Jones and one from Karlee Hutchens.
Woodville (18-15) won its most games in a season in since the 2015-16 campaign and advanced to the sub-regional round for the first time since that same season.
