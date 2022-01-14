The Scottsboro wrestling team’s bid of a state duals title came to an end at the hand of a rival.
Arab defeated Scottsboro 51-16 in the quarterfinals of the AHSAA Wrestling Class 5A-6A State Duals Thursday night at Arab High School.
The loss followed Scottsboro’s 43-24 Round 1 win over Athens earlier Thursday.
Scottsboro had to forfeit four matches due to missing four starters because of illness.
“We had some kids out, but right now, (Arab is) a better team than we are. That’s just fact,” Staton said. “(Arab) wrestled well. I think we wrestled better in some spots down low (in the weight classes). We’ve got to pick it up in our middle weights and upper weights. We let one slip away at heavy (weight) we could’ve won. Overall, I think the kids gave decent effort. Right now, we’re just giving up too many decisions up top to compete with them.”
Against Athens, Scottsboro started the dual with JJ Ake pinning his Athens’ opponent in the 170-pound match.
After forfeiting the 182-, 195- and 220-pound weight classes, Scottsboro moved back in front after wins via pin from Lucas Bellomy at 285, Stone Staton at 106 and Cole Synder at 113. The Wildcats closed out the dual with wins from Clinton Stewart at 126 (pin), Ansel Goggans at 145 (pin), Aiden Goggans at 152 (5-1 decision) and Colton Durham at 160 (18-2 technical fall).
Against Arab, which defeated the Wildcats 53-20 in the Class 5A-6A Region 7 Duals six days earlier, Scottsboro got a 15-5 major decision win from Stone Staton at 106 pounds, a 5-2 decision win from Synder at 113, an 8-4 decision win from John Stewart at 120 and win via pin from Clinton Stewart at 126.
“Cole Synder’s filling in for us and had a couple of wins. That was a big win for him against (Jaxon) Ivey from Arab. He’s coming along,” Staton said. “A lot of the younger kids are coming along. A lot of these kids we’re starting are eighth- and ninth-graders. I think if we keep developing these kids, hopefully in a year or two we’re coming out on the other side of these matches we’re dropping.”
Scottsboro now turns its attention toward preparing for sectionals and the traditional state tournament.
“It’s winding down, got (three regular-season events) left,” coach Staton said. “Our practices will get shorter but our intensity will increase. Still not where we need to be conditioning wise, hopefully use that time to get there.”
