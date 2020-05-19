Sentinel "Sports Figures" is a combination of people, numbers and dates in regards to sports and sports history in Jackson County.
PEOPLE
Eugene Harris
Harris, a 1973 Scottsboro High School graduate, was a standout basketball player for the Wildcats for Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame coach Q.K. “Dusty” Carter. Harris received a basketball scholarship to Florida State University, where he was a four-year starter for the Seminoles. Harris moved into the coaching ranks following his playing career at FSU, coaching both on the high school and college levels. Harris’ college coaching stops included assistant coaching positions at South Alabama, Clemson, Auburn, Alabama, Georgia State and Jacksonville State. He was also the head coach at Florida A&M (2008-11). Harris was inducted into the Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.
Numbers
8
The Pisgah girls basketball program is tied for second with Wenonah for most all-time AHSAA girls basketball stats championships. Pisgah won state titles in 1981, 1982, 1997, 2003, 2005, 2018, 2019 and 2020. Lauderdale County has the most all-time state titles with 13.
396
Number of strikeouts by Scottsboro pitcher Emily Glover, who went 39-7 in the circle during the 2013 softball season.
Dates
10.8.1976
The Scottsboro football team raced out to a 28-0 lead en route to a win over the Boaz Pirates. David Horton had a pair of rushing touchdowns (3 and 1 yard) — Don Word had an 18-yard reception to set up Horton's second score — for the Wildcats and Don Jacobs threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Morris Seymour to give Scottsboro a 21-0 halftime lead. The Wildcats defense posted the final touchdown on a 63-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Wayne Kittrell.
12.12.2006
The North Jackson girls basketball team made new head coach Marty Cobb a winner in his home debut with a 67-30 romp of visiting Richard Hardy (Tennessee). The Chiefs led 18-10 after one quarter and 36-19 at halftime before outscoring Richard Hardy 31-11 in the second half. Nicole Atchley led North Jackson with 15 points while Stephanie Henry netted 14 and Precious Brooks had 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.