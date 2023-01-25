The 2023 Jackson County Basketball Tournament’s junior varsity boys division crowned a repeat champion.
The second-seeded Section Lions took the lead late in the first half and held off top-seeded North Sand Mountain 49-45 to win the junior varsity boys championship on Saturday at Skyline High School.
It was the second straight season the Lions have won the county title.
Section, coached by Zach Hart, trailed 11-8 after one quarter before moving in front 24-22 at halftime. The Lions led 36-29 after three quarters.
Braxton Rowell scored 15 points and Alec Spurgeon netted 13 for the Lions, who also got nine each from Erik Rayburn and Tyler Green and three from Aiden Thomas.
Atlas Smith scored 15 points and Luke Reed added 12 for coach Colby Palmer’s NSM Bison, who also got six points from Owen Brooks, five from Blake Maples, four from Tyler Grider, two from Jaxson Stiles and one from Brodie Kirkpatrick.
