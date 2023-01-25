Section JV Boys

Section won the 2023 Jackson County Basketball Tournament junior varsity boys championship. Pictured kneeling (left to right) are Tyler Green, Erik Rayburn, Alec Spurgeon and Braxton Rowell. Standing are Avery Kesler, Leo Chaparro, Aiden Thomas, Brayden Bell, JD Blackburn, Cogan McCutchen, Jackson Leroy and Ruston Wynn.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

The 2023 Jackson County Basketball Tournament’s junior varsity boys division crowned a repeat champion.

The second-seeded Section Lions took the lead late in the first half and held off top-seeded North Sand Mountain 49-45 to win the junior varsity boys championship on Saturday at Skyline High School. 

