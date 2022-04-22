Scottsboro head baseball coach Jess Smith believes senior pitcher Everett Loveless will only continue to improve.
That’s good news for Coastal Alabama-East Community College.
Loveless has signed to continue his baseball playing career at the collegiate level for the Coastal Alabama-East in Brewton.
“It’s always been my dream to play college baseball,” Loveless said. “I think it’s exciting to go there and play.”
Loveless received interest from several places, but Coastal Alabama-East’s was the most intense, he said.
Smith said the JUCO level is the perfect place for Loveless to continue to grow in the sport
“Junior college is a great place to continue to develop and reach your ceiling as a player,” Smith said. “With Everett, there’s a lot more in there. With a couple more years of growth playing college baseball, he’s definitely a low 90s (MPH) arm. I think he’ll get there. The ceiling is the sky for Everett after that.”
Loveless throws a fastball, slider and change-up, and his ability to locate all three pitches is one of his strengths, Smith said.
“He’s just an extremely talented pitcher,” the coach said. “He’s got a lot of things you just can’t coach — natural arm side run on the fastball and can do things with his slider that a lot of guys can’t do.”
Loveless has been a member of the Scottsboro varsity baseball team since he was a freshman. He has pitched in 39 career games, including 13 starts, and has three wins and two saves working mostly as a reliever. Loveless has 96 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched. This season, he’s recorded 37 strikeouts in 33 innings pitched and batters are hitting just .236 against him.
Loveless, who plans to major in welding and diesel tech, said he looks forward to playing at Coastal Alabama-East once his high school career ends and hopes to play two more seasons after his stint at Coastal Alabama-East ends.
He’s hopeful it’s as good of an experience as he’s had at Scottsboro, which included an area championship and a trip to the Class 6A playoffs during his senior season.
“The best part about playing here is all the friendships,” Loveless said. “It’s like playing with all my brothers. Being a new guy at (Coastal Alabama-East) will be a new experience but I’m looking forward to it.”
Smith expects Loveless to fit in well at the next level.
“Not only is he talented, but he’s a great competitor as well,” Smith said. “That’s what you’ve got to be (at the next level). He wants the ball in the biggest situations. I’m excited to see him continue to progress.”
