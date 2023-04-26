The North Jackson baseball team gave Class 4A’s top-ranked team a stiff challenge in the opening round of the AHSAA Baseball Playoffs.
But in the end, No. 1 Priceville survived and advanced.
The Bulldogs edged the Chiefs 6-2 and 3-2 to sweep the team’s Class 4A best-of-three first-round series in Priceville last Thursday.
“We gave it a good go,” Porter said. “It was just a tough draw. It was a tough draw for Priceville. Their coach told us before the game he didn’t want to see us in the first round. Had some people tell us they think we were probably the third best team in the north (part of the bracket). It felt like a quarterfinal series, a semifinal (series). Just a tough draw. But hey, you’ve got to play them sometime. Our guys battled and played well. We had our chances, but we just never could come up with that big hit when we needed it the most.”
Game 1 saw North Jackson (20-13) take a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth when Jayden Eakin singled and scored on Carson Smith’s RBI single. Priceville (26-4) grabbed the lead in the bottom the inning on Wes Walker’s two-run double, but North Jackson tied the score at 2-all in the top of the fifth when Smith singled — the junior had six hits in the two-game series — and scored two batters latter on freshman Bodie Burnett’s RBI single. Priceville however loaded the bases in the bottom of the fifth and manufactured three runs to take a 6-2 lead thanks a bases-loaded walk, an RBI single and an RBI groundout. After the Chiefs stranded two runners in the sixth, Priceville added an insurance run on Jackson Pickett’s RBI single before retiring North Jackson in order in the seventh.
Smith finished 3-for-4 with an RBI while Eakin and Nick Jernigan went 2-for-4 for the Chiefs, who also got one hit and one RBI from Burnett and one hit from Brody Caraway. Troy signee Joseph Garrison recorded eight strikeouts in six innings pitched for Priceville.
In Game 2, Priceville took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth — the Bulldogs were the “visiting team” in Game 2 — but North Jackson answered immediately in the bottom of the inning when Smith tripled and scored on Jernigan’s RBI sacrifice fly. After Pickett hit a two-run home run in the top of the fifth to put Priceville in front 3-1, North Jackson tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh, getting lead off singles from Burnett and Jonathan Linderman before Burnett stole home and Linderman was caught stealing on a double steal that pulled the Chiefs within 3-2. Caraway was then hit by a pitch to put the tying run on, but a popout ended the game and clinched the series sweep for Priceville, which travels to play Cordova in a second-round series.
Smith again went 3-for-4 for the Chiefs while Jernigan had one hit and one RBI and Burnett, Linderman and Cayden Wynne had one hit each. Wynne took the loss on the mound despite a strong effort, pitching a complete-game two-hitter while recording nine strikeouts. Thomas Kerby recorded 13 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched for Priceville.
North Jackson had no seniors on its roster, and Porter said the mission for the 2024 season began shortly after the final pitch of 2023.
“It was odd not having to say any goodbyes after the last game of the season, but it’s a good thing knowing we’ve got a really good group that’s coming back,” he said. “We know we’ve got work to do. We’ve got to just keep working to improve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.