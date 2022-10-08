The Decatur Heritage offense was too much for Woodville.
The Eagles scored 35-first half points on their way to a 49-8 Class 1A Region 7 victory Thursday night at Frazier Field.
Decatur Heritage (4-4, 2-3) needed just one play to score the first points of the game.
After a Woodville three-and-out, Jaxon Thomas took a handoff from Bo Solley 57 yards to the end zone. On the next possession, Woodville lost a fumble on the 10-yard line, and Thomas scored his second touchdown of the game two plays later on a 5-yard run.
Woodville (2-5, 0-4) gained two first downs on its next possession, but failed to convert on a fourth-and-long from the 43-yard line, turning the ball over on downs. Three plays later, Solley rolled out to his right and found Harrison Hardy in the end zone for a 33-yard touchdown pass. The point after made it 21-0 Decatur Heritage at the end of the first quarter.
Two holding penalties, a delay of game and a sack stalled the Woodville offense in its first possession of the second quarter, forcing the Panthers to punt. Smolley threw his second touchdown of the night, a 30-yarder, to Paxton Tarver, capping off a five-play drive that took less than two minutes. Woodville was forced to punt again, but it got a turnover on downs the next Eagles’ possession. The Panthers failed to capitalize, coming up short on a fourth-and-1 from the 47-yard line. Decatur Heritage scored with just 0.7 seconds left in the half on Smolley’s 19-yard pass to Thomas for a 35-0 halftime lead.
“I didn’t like how we fought in the first half,” said Woodville head coach Matt Sanders. “We’re playing a team that is much more athletic than us, faster than us. In games like that, we have to control the clock. We have to run the ball and play keep away from those teams. Tonight, we didn’t do that.”
Decatur Heritage’s Savarius Evans ran for a 42-yard touchdown on the first play of the second half. Woodville then put together a 12-play drive capped off by Ace Weaver’s 11-yard touchdown run. Sam Peek punched in the two-point conversion attempt, bringing the score to 42-8.
The only fourth quarter points came on Smolley’s fourth touchdown pass of the night, an 11-yarder, to Ethan Henry.
Sanders said he liked the way his guys fought in the second half.
“We just have to keep building,” he said. “This is not a sprint, it’s a marathon. We have to keep fighting.”
Weaver carried the ball 28 times for 108 yards and a touchdown Thursday night, leading Woodville’s offense. J.D. Williams and AJ Vasquez each recovered a fumble for the Panthers’ defense.
Woodville travels to play region-leader and Class 1A No. 5-ranked Valley Head next week.
