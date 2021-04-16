Three Scottsboro High School tennis players posted runner-up finishes during the 2021 Class 6A Section 8 Tournament on Tuesday at Fort Payne High School.
Ashton Baker and Lyndsay Hall reached the finals in the girls tournament while Garron Hoosier did so in the boys tournament.
Baker went 1-1 in the No. 2 girls singles competition, posting a 6-3, 6-2 win in the quarterfinals before falling 6-0, 6-1 in the championship match. Hall won her semifinal match at No. 6 singles 6-1, 6-0 before falling in the finals.
Hoosier won his No. 3 boys singles semifinal match 6-4, 7-5 but withdrew before the finals match.
In doubles competition, Camp Metz and Hooiser won their No. 1 boys doubles quarterfinal match 6-4, 6-2 before losing in the semifinals 7-5, 6-2. Kiki Nolasco and Hudson Thomas won their No. 2 doubles quarterfinal match 4-6, 6-4, 10-6 (tiebreaker) before falling in the semifinals 6-3, 6-3.
