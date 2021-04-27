The Scottsboro softball team rallied late to give head coach Robyn Johnson a milestone win.
The Wildcats scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning to defeat Class 7A James Clemens 7-5 Monday night in Madison.
The win was Johnson’s 275th career victory. The win also moved Scottsboro (20-11-1) to 13-1-1 over its last 15 games.
The Wildcats tied the game at in the sixth on a two-run error by James Clemens and Haylen Miles’ RBI sacrifice fly before taking the lead on Lexie Bennett’s RBI triple.
Kambrie Doss finished 4-for-4 with a double an RBI and two runs scored and Olivia Tubbs was 2-for-4 for Scottsboro while Bennett, Alyssa Smart, Audrey Holland, Amaya Whitson and Miles had one hit each.
Smart pitched four innings in relief and got the win in the circle. She allowed one run on one hit while totaling five strikeouts.
Skyline 4, DAR 0 — At Skyline, freshman Olivia Treece pitched a no-hitter as the Class 1A No. 3-ranked Vikings posted a win on “Senior Night.”
Treece finished with 16 strikeouts against just two walks.
The game was tied 0-0 entering the bottom of the fifth, but the Vikings grabbed the lead on senior Gracie Stucky’s three-run triple. Audra Bellomy then followed with an RBI single to drive in Stucky. Dacey Allen also had a hit for Skyline (20-11-1).
Geraldine 13, NSM 2 — At Higdon, visiting Geraldine raced in front 9-0 in the fourth inning and downed the Bison Monday afternoon.
Nady Poore had three of NSM’s four hits and scored a run while Caybree Dobbins had a double and Kinsey Barton had an RBI.
Friday
Scottsboro 7, Springville 4 — At Scottsboro, the Wildcats built a seven-run lead after three innings on the way to defeating Class 6A No. 4-ranked Springville.
Lexie Bennett finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored for the Wildcats while Austin McNeece and Olivia Tubbs were both 2-for-3 with an RBI and Anna Stuart Dawson was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Scottsboro also got a double and an RBI from Kambrie Doss and a single from Amaya Whitson.
Alyssa Smart pitched a complete game in the circle for the Wildcats. She allowed four runs (two earned) on nine hits and one walk while recording five strikeouts.
