Nigel Lanier wanted to play at the highest level of college football, and now he is getting a shot in the SEC.
The former North Jackson standout has joined the University of Tennessee football program as a preferred walk-on.
“I chose to take the PWO offer at Tennessee because I felt like it was the best fit for my education and for me to develop as a player,” Lanier told the web site GoVols247 earlier this summer. “I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to play at this level. This has been a dream of mine, and God was faithful to my commitment.”
Lanier has been in Knoxville, Tennessee summer going through workouts with his new team.
Lanier played one season at North Jackson after transferring from Hazel Green High School. He played numerous positions and led the Chiefs in both receiving and rushing while helping the team go 6-5 and advanced to the Class 4A playoffs.
Mainly taking snaps in a Wildcat/single-wing formation, Lanier ran for 433 yards and eight touchdowns on 71 carries. He had 38 receptions for 844 yards and six touchdowns and was 5-of-12 passing for 213 yards and two touchdowns. He also returned two punts for touchdowns.
Lanier was the 20202 Class 4A Region 7 Offensive Player of the Year and the 2020 Jackson County Co-Offensive Player of the Year.
Lanier told GoVols247 that he was a good fit for new Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel’s fast-paced offense.
“What appeals to me about the offense they’re running is that Coach Heupel loves to throw the ball and get the ball into playmakers’ hands,” Lanier told the web site. “Also, the staff at Tennessee are amazing. The opportunity I see for myself as a wide receiver is to go in Day One and be a sponge and soak in all knowledge and experience from the coaches and the players that are already there.”
