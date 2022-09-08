The North Jackson football team will take its shot at one of the preseason Class 4A Region 8 favorites this week.
The Chiefs travel to Huntsville to play Randolph in a region matchup Friday night at 7 p.m.
Updated: September 8, 2022 @ 11:36 am
It’s the ninth all-time meeting between the teams in a series North Jackson leads 6-2. The Chiefs had their three-game winning streak against Randolph snapped a season ago.
North Jackson (0-2, 0-1) looks to rebound after dropping their region opener 55-39 at Westminster Christian last week. The Chiefs committed five turnovers and saw Westminster Christian recover two onside kicks in the setback.
“We’ve got to correct our mistakes,” said North Jackson head coach Joe Hollis. “I thought our guys competed hard. We moved the ball at will offensively. But we had too many mistakes.”
Randolph (2-1, 1-0) entered the 2022 campaign following the best season in school history, going 10-2 in 2021 and winning the program’s first playoff game. The Raiders opened this season with a 41-21 loss to West Morgan before posting a 46-33 victory over Madison Academy and a 55-0 rout of St. John Paul II.
Randolph’s offense features a talented senior quarterback/running back duo of Andrew Hunter and Nic Strong. Hunter is 53-of-78 passing for 732 yards and nine touchdowns and is also the Raiders’ leading rusher with 221 yards and one score on 19 carries. Strong has rushed for 146 yards and five touchdowns on 29 carries and is a factor in the passing game as well, recording a team-high 20 catches for 347 yards and four touchdowns. Strong scored six touchdowns — four rushing and two receiving — in Randolph’s region victory over St. John Paul II.
Other key receivers in the Randolph passing game are Grayson Davenport (18 catches for 153 yards and three touchdowns), Conner Goodson (six catches for 104 yards) and Roan Campbell (four catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns).
“They’re an explosive offense. They want to be known for their offense,” Hollis said said of Randolph. “They stretch the field on you and mix in the run. We’ve got to slow them down.”
