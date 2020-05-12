The Alabama High School Athletic Association announced Friday that Gov. Kay Ivey’s amended guidelines to the state’s Safer at Home Order in the wake of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic do not impact high school sports.
“While (Ivey’s) amended order does open gyms and other athletic facilities to 50% capacity, the order does not open schools,” the AHSAA memo read. “Per Dr. Eric Mackey, Superintendent Alabama State Department of Education, all public school campuses remained closed and will remain closed through June 5, 2020. As a result, all previous guidelines regarding high school athletics, including, but not limited to, summer workouts, private instruction, conditioning, team practices, team competition, tryouts, etc., remain in effect until school facilities are opened.”
Alabama state officials closed schools in March, which also led to the cancellation of 2020 spring sports.
The AHSAA Football, Fall Sports and Summer Activities committees were scheduled to meet on Tuesday as they “look for the best practices and develop plans” for high school sports workouts to resume once they are allowed to do so.
“Once schools are reopened and plans are in place,” the memo read, “the AHSAA will communicate the information to our membership.”
