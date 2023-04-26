The Scottsboro track and field teams closed the regular season with a pair of runner-up finishes.
Scottsboro finished second in both the varsity girls and varsity boys divisions during the Last Chance Invitational last Friday at Scottsboro's Trammell Stadium.
The meet was the final one of the regular season for Scottsboro, which hosts the Class 5A Section 4 Meet on Friday and Saturday.
Meanwhile, Skyline finished 16th in the varsity girls division and tied for 16th in the varsity boys division.
Here are the complete results for Scottsboro and Skyline athletes from the Last Chance Invitational:
› GIRLS
SCOTTSBORO
100-meter dash
8. Ella Claire Hodges (13.55)
23. Natalie Mir (14.34)
46. Chloe Lamonica (15.81)
53. Vanesssa Lopez Cortes (16.51)
200-meter dash
6. Ella Claire Hodges (28.00)
8. Lela Moser (28.07)
37. Chloe Lamonica (34.04)
39. Vanessa Lopez Cortes (34.58)
400-meter dash
4. Lela Moser (1:03.42)
5. Isabelle Nelson (1:03.48)
7. Alice Merck (1:04.27)
11. Bree Sexton (1:05.57)
19. Paige Giles (1:08.62)
20. Allison Johnson (1:08.67)
800-meter run
2. Mia Martin (2:19.86)
4. Smith Bradford (2:26.68)
5. Ally Campbell (2:27.81)
15. Cambree Bradford (2:36.73)
29. Shelton Linville (2:47.45)
61. Sadye Webb (3:18.36)
62. Cadence Laughlin (3:19.00)
1600-meter run
8. Mabry Bonsall (5:57.69)
21. Sadye Webb (7:05.47)
100-meter hurdles
3. Isabelle Nelson (16.60)
10. Natalie Mir (19.18)
Long Jump
1. Caroline Sanders (18-3)
5. Ella Claire Hodges (15-9.5)
Triple Jump
1. Caroline Sanders (37-5)
3. Ella Claire Hodges (32-7)
Pole Vault
2. Caroline Sanders (9-0)
4. Tatum Shelton (8-0)
8. Cadence Laughlin (7-0)
9. Abigail Shelton (7-0)
Discus
23. Caroline Dawson (59-2)
Javelin
7. Caroline Dawson (100-10)
21. Cambree Bradford (76-6)
26. Shelton Linville (66-7)
SKYLINE
100-meter dash
45. Hope Adkins (15.78)
49. Phoenix Fellman (15.91)
52. Callyn Pace (16.34)
200-meter dash
36. Hope Adkins (33.62)
400-meter dash
36. Hope Adkins (1:15.83)
37. Phoenix Fellman (1:16.52)
43. Katie Roach (1:24.12)
45. Callyn Pace (1:25.64)
Long Jump
31. Hope Adkins (11-6.5)
35. Callyn Pace (11-0)
39. Phoenix Fellman (10-7.75)
Triple Jump
20. Katie Roach (25-4.5)
Discus
6. Katie Roach (85-9)
Javelin
29. Katie Roach (60-8)
› BOYS
SCOTTSBORO
100-meter dash
6. Roland Moser (11.71)
17. JoJo Mashburn (12.13)
18. Luke Terrell (12.16)
29. Jake Benson (12.74)
200-meter dash
6. Xavier McCamey (23.75)
10. Tre Bland (24.04)
12. Roland Moser (24.26)
24. JoJo Mashburn (25.27)
36. Reece Kritner (26.89)
400-meter dash
6. Xavier McCamey (53.85)
9. Cameron Estes (54.11)
10. Gabe Jackson (54.40)
20. Jake Benson (56.85)
800-meter run
2. Evan Hill (1:56.77)
3. Stephen Jones (1:58.49)
29. River Green (2:19.30)
91. Brady Turner (2:49.00)
1600-meter run
56. Brady Turner (6:03.33)
110-meter hurdles
6. Tyler Shelton (17.21)
4x100-meter relay
4. Scottsboro (45.03)
4x800-meter relay
2. Scottsboro (8:46.60)
Long Jump
6. Grant West (20-2.75)
8. Tre Bland (20-0.5)
11. Luke Terrell (19-7)
12. Devon Walker (19-6)
Triple Jump
6. Tyson Sexton (40-8)
9. Tre Bland (39-11.5)
14. Tyler Shelton (38-10.5)
17. Luke Terrell (38-0.5)
Pole Vault
4. Jacob Lovett (10-6)
Discus
3. Hudson Tubbs (127-2)
4. Trip Nelson (115-6)
31. John Hollis Myers (78-3)
Javelin
2. Jake Jones (154-2)
23. Drake Talley (93-0)
Shot Put
3. Austin Burger (47-0.5)
23. Lawson Talley (33-0)
24. Collin Rogers (32-9)
35. Aaron Brandon (27-9.5)
SKYLINE
200-meter dash
35. Jaxton Fellman (26.85)
Long Jump
28. Ashton Ivy (16-2)
Discus
18. Daniel Olinger (92-7)
19. Isaiah Yates (91-9)
24. Emir Becerra (86-9)
Javelin
17. Daniel Olinger (109-1)
18. Jaxton Fellman (106-5)
27. Isaiah Yates (87-11)
35. Emir Becerra (78-9)
Shot Put
8. Jaxton Fellman (40-1)
14. Daniel Olinger (38-0)
33. Isaiah Yates (30-0)
47. Emir Becerra (19-4.5)
