The North Sand Mountain volleyball program’s goal of winning a county championship was in danger midway through the second set of the championship match of the 2022 Jackson County Volleyball Tournament
Already down a set, the Bison fell behind Woodville 14-8 in the second set of the best-of-three match.
But instead of folding, NSM took command. The second-seeded Bison outscored top-seeded Woodville 17-4 the rest of the set to tie the match, then built an 11-point lead in the third set before winning the third set 15-10 and clinching the program’s first Jackson County Tournament championship with a 2-1 title match win Thursday night in Higdon.
“So proud of the girls,” said NSM head coach Jeremiah Haynes. “That was one of our goals this year, to be the first team in NSM (volleyball) school history to do that. They fought through some adversity. Woodville is a really good volleyball team. Our girls made adjustments. They earned it. Total team effort. They deserve all the credit.”
Woodville (17-7) won a back-and-forth first set 25-21 and led 14-8 in the second set after winning four straight points. But NSM went on a big scoring run after that, a run that coincided with rotation change that placed NSM hitters Allie Butler and Ashley Shrader both on the front line.
The Bison ultimately tied the set at 17-all before finishing on an 8-1 run. NSM (14-8) then bolted to a 13-2 lead in the third and deciding set. Woodville (17-7) battled back, cutting the NSM lead to 14-10 before the Bison closed out the match.
“(NSM) has some good hitters and they kept us on our heals and we had to make plays defensively just to get it back over,” Beard said. “Our defense won the first set, but (NSM’s) offense won the next two.”
Shrader finished with 16 kills, seven digs and one block and Butler had 11 kills, two aces, two digs and one block for NSM, which also got 19 assists, one kill and two aces from Kameron Patterson, seven kills and four digs from Amber Shrader, one kills, three aces and 10 digs from Cloey Davenport, 14 digs from Raygan Weldon, 13 digs from Gabi Luna and one kill from Rylee Reyes.
NSM and Woodville both reached the county finals earlier Thursday with semifinal sweeps of third-seeded Pisgah and fourth-seeded North Jackson respectively. NSM defeated Pisgah 25-20, 25-22, ending the Eagles’ seven-year reign as county champion — Pisgah had been the only team to win the county title since the county volleyball tournament began in 2015.
Meanwhile, Woodville swept North Jackson 25-20, 25-18. The Panthers finished as the county runner-up for the second straight season.
“These girls are hurt, but they invested so much in it, it’s supposed to hurt,” Woody Beard said. “This is such a good group of girls. They’re leaders out there and in the school, want to do everything the right way. I hate that we didn’t win that thing, but I’m really proud of how they played.”
All-Tournament Team — The 2022 All-Jackson County Volleyball Tournament Team consisted of NSM’s Ashely Shrader (MVP) and Allie Butler, Woodville’s Lannah Grace Beard and Jessica Siren, North Jackson’s Destry Lambert and Pisgah’s Jaley Keller.
