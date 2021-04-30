The Scottsboro varsity boys track and field team did not have to wait long to have its first individual state champion.
Scottsboro senior Cooper Atkins won the Class 6A Boys 1600-meter run state championship with a state-record time of 4:08.40 during the opening day of the AHSAA Track and Field Championships in Gulf Shores on Thursday.
Atkins, who won the Class 5A 1600-meter state title as a sophomore in 2019, raced past the previous 6A 1600 state record, which was 4:13.67.
Atkins’ teammates, Benson Atkins (4:18.98) and Rex Green (4:20.73,) finished fifth and sixth respectively in the event.
Also in Thursday’s action, Scottsboro’s Jonah Warren finished 11th in the 6A Boys Discus Throw (122-01) while Devon Walker tied for 15th (5 feet, 10 inches) and JaVaris Branford tied for 20th (5-08) in the high jump.
For the Scottsboro girls, Caroline Sanders posted a 10th-place finish in the 6A Girls Triple Jump (33-07) while Emma Bradford finished 14th (5:33.49) and Ally Campbell was 17th (5:38.34) in the 1600-meter run.
Look for a recap of Scottsboro’s Day 2 and Day 3 results in Wednesday’s Sentinel.
North Jackson’s Gilliam posts state-runner-up finish — North Jackson senior Johnny Gilliam notched a state runner-up finish in the Class 4A Boys Javelin Throw.
Gilliam finished second in the event with a throw of (169 feet, 5 inches).
North Jackson’s Luke Johnson recorded a sixth-place finish in the javelin with a throw of 144 feet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.