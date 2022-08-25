For the second straight season, fans of The Battle of the Rivalry matchup between Scottsboro and North Jackson don’t have to wait long to enjoy the latest chapter of the rivalry.
The teams square off early in the season for the second straight season when they meet Friday at 7 p.m. at R.D. Hicks Stadium in Stevenson.
It’s the 35 meeting between the rivals in a series that begin in 1988 when Bridgeport and Stevenson High Schools consolidated to form North Jackson.
“This is the fun part. All that (offseason) work, all the practices, now its time to play a big-time rival,” said North Jackson head coach Joe Hollis. “This is why you play, this is why you coach, to play and coach in games like this.”
The Chiefs lead the series 21-13, but Scottsboro has won the last three meetings and six of the last seven games, including a come-from-behind 16-12 win in Week 0 in 2021.
Hollis and Scottsboro head coach Cris Bell both made their debut as their program’s head coach in last season’s meeting.
Bell said he’s hoping Scottsboro can avoid the butterflies it experienced in last year’s matchup.
“It being the first (Scottsboro-North Jackson game he coached in), I wasn’t expecting the anxiety our kids would have. I thought they played really tight last year,” Bell said. “We’ve approached it this week of not getting caught up in the outside noise and the talk out in the communities. It’s a really important game to both communities. The kids can feel that. But our focus has got to be staying relaxed.”
Unlike last season when neither team had played a game or jamboree when they met, both teams have seen action prior to the 2022 meeting. Scottsboro (0-1) play a jamboree on Aug. 11 against DAR and then opened its season with a 20-6 loss to TopCat Rival Fort Payne. Meanwhile, North Jackson (0-0) played Sylvania in jamboree on Aug. 12.
“We got to scout them in person in their scrimmage out at Sylvania, but there’s still a level of uncertainty there because you’re not real sure if they’ve got something they haven’t show,” Bell said, “as with us playing Fort Payne, we pretty much had to show our hand.”
Hollis said despite the scouting opportunities both teams had of one another, they both know what each teams’ primary goals.
“It’s two teams that play good, old-fashioned football. Both of us want to establish the run, win the line of scrimmage and play great defense,” Hollis said. “We’re expecting a really physical game.”
Hollis said North Jackson’s defense must follow its script in order to slow down the Wildcats’ triple-option offense.
“It’s an offense that is very disciplined and you’ve got to do your (defensive) assignment every play,” he said. “It’s designed to take advantage of the defense when you don’t. If you don’t take your guy, they can break it. So you have to play assignment football.”
Bell said Scottsboro must erase the “mental lapses” that it endured on both sides of the ball against Fort Payne.
“We’ve got to get it cleaned up and execute (properly),” Bell said.
