The Class 2A No. 4-ranked Pisgah football team have posted comeback wins in Weeks 1 and 3 of the 2022 season while posting a dominant win in Week 2.
Pisgah head coach Luke Pruitt, though proud of the resiliency his team has shown in those rallies, would prefer the Eagles lose the flair for dramatics.
“I give our guys credit for not panicking and finding a way to win, but I’d rather us not have to do that,” Pruitt said with a laugh. “We’ve got to take care of Pisgah and make sure we execute and stop shooting ourselves in the foot. Offensively, we’re stopped ourselves. Two of the three games we’ve lost the turnover battle and still won. That usually doesn’t happen and eventually it’ll catch up to you. We’ve got some stuff to clean up.”
Pisgah (3-0, 2-0) will try to start that clean up when it travels to Ider for a Class 2A Region 7 matchup at Wayne C. Hardman Stadium Friday at 7 p.m.
It’s the 47th meeting between the teams in a series Pisgah leads 29-16-1. The Eagles have won the last two meetings, including a 28-6 win last season and a 34-27 overtime win at Ider in 2020.
Ider (2-2, 0-2), coached by former Pisgah assistant Chad Grant, enters the matchup on the heels of back-to-back region setbacks. The Hornets, who opened the season with non-region wins over Crossville 8-6 and Asbury 28-0, suffered region losses Whitesburg Christian 25-18 and North Sand Mountain 42-18 the past two weeks.
“They play really hard and physical. They’ve been kind of banged up with injuries, but they’re staying true to who they are (offensively and defensively). No. 6 (Benjamin Smith) runs hard and is tough to tackle. (Dylan) Grant, their quarterback, does a really good job. They’re similar (offensively) to Glencoe that we played in the jamboree.”
Pisgah is coming off of a 40-28 win over Collinsville in which the Eagles scored 20 unanswered points over the final 17 minutes of game action to notch their seventh straight win in region play dating back to last season.
A win against Ider would give Pisgah its first 4-0 start to a season since the 2003 Eagles opened their season with 11 straight victories.
“That’d be good to get to,” Pruitt said, “but we’re just trying to be 1-0 this week and hopefully be a little better than we were last week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.