Woodville, AL (35768)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.