North Sand Mountain varsity boys basketball head coach Cole Hicks says the teams’ leading rebounder Chandler Sullivan just “has a knack for the ball.”
That “knack” has sent NSM to the Northeast Regional.
Sullivan scored the game-winning putback with 2.2 seconds remaining in the No. 8-ranked Bison’s 44-42 Class 2A Northeast Sub-regional victory at No. 7 Spring Garden Tuesday night.
“I can’t be any more proud of this team,” said NSM head coach Cole Hicks, whose had led the Bison to three regional appearances in his five seasons as the head coach at his alma mater. “We didn’t necessarily talk about going on the road and winning. We just talked about competing. We went over our game plan the past two days. I thought the guys went through with it for the most part fairly well. We had a few blown assignments, but they’re teenage kids. We knew what we were getting into when we saw we had to come to Spring Garden. They’re a very good team, a very good program. I thought it was a very good ball game.”
NSM (19-9) advanced to the Northeast Regional semifinals where it will play defending Class 2A state champion and No. 1-ranked Midfield at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum on Friday at 4:30 p.m. It’s a rematch of a 2021 regional semifinal game that Midfield won 92-85. That game was played at Midfield High School because of AHSAA site changes related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NSM-Midfield winner plays either No. 3 Section or Cleveland in the regional final on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 2:15 p.m.
It’s the ninth regional appearance overall for NSM.
The Bison raced in front of Spring Garden 11-2 to start the game and led 21-19 after one quarter, but both teams’ struggled offensively in the second quarter — NSM did not make field goal — as Spring Garden moved in front 24-23 at halftime. NSM regained a 31-30 advantage entering the fourth quarter and built a 42-37 lead on a Sullivan basket with 2:11 remaining. But Cooper Austin sank two free throws before converting a 3-point play to tie the game at 42-all with 20.1 seconds left.
NSM then missed two shots before Sullivan came up with the game-winning putback.
“Sullivan has a knack for the ball. It always finds him. That’s something you can’t teach. It just comes natural. Luckily he was at the right spot at the right time,” Hicks said.
Spring Garden (20-9) threw its inbound pass out of bounds to give the Bison the basketball, but NSM was called for traveling after inbounding the basketball with 1.5 seconds left. Austin then launched a half-court 3-pointer at the buzzer for Spring Garden that rimmed out.
“Cooper got a great look, as good a look as we could ask in those situations…I thought it was in. It was on money, but it just rimmed out,” said Spring Garden head coach Ricky Austin, who is also Cooper Austin’s father.
NSM senior Derek Bearden scored a game-high 21 points for NSM while Sullivan closed with nine points, Jonah Slay added eight and Kaleb Helton had four.
Cooper Austin scored 15 points for Spring Garden while John Welsh Chaz Pope netted 11 and 10 respectively.
› WEIS Radio 990 AM sports director Shannon Fagan contributed to this report.
