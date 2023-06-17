A former Scottsboro all-state running back who went on to help Troy win a Sun Belt championship is entering the teaching/coaching ranks.
DK Billingsley was been hired to teach social studies and will be coaching in the Central-Phenix City football program, he announced on social media June 1.
“I am super excited to announce that I have taken a coaching and teaching position at Central-Phenix City!! I am a firm believer in God’s plan and thrilled for the doors He has opened for me. I cannot express how thankful and blessed I am for this opportunity,” Billingsley wrote.
Billingsley helped Scottsboro to a school record 12 wins during the 2016 season in which the Wildcats advanced to the Class 5A state quarterfinals, and he left the program as its second all-time leading rusher after finishing his high school career with 5,295 yards and 68 touchdowns on 746 carries. He signed with Troy and played five seasons for the Trojans, totaling 1,845 career rushing yards and 19 touchdowns on 368 carries. He ran for three touchdowns in Troy’s Sun Belt Conference championship game win over Coastal Carolina last December.
Billingsley joins a Central-Phenix City program that is led by head coach Patrick Nix, the former Auburn quarterback who was Billingsley’s head coach for four seasons at Scottsboro.
Hambrick plays in AGA Girls State Tournament at Goose Pond Colony — Scottsboro High School 2023 graduate Abby Hambrick played in the Alabama Golf Association’s Girls State Tournament at Goose Pond Colony’s Lake Course in Scottsboro June 5-8.
Hambrick finished 49th with a total of 271 (93, 89, 89).
This was the first AGA Championship Goose Pond has hosted since it conducted numerous renovations to the greens, tee boxes and driving range. Goose Pond Golf Operations Manager Ashley Parrett was pleased with the how they performed in the tournament.
“The feedback has been very positive, and the championship went exceptionally well,” Parrett said.
“The tournament field was strong and competitive with the Top-5 golfers finishing under par in the championship. One of my favorite parts of hosting the junior event is having the opportunity to meet and welcome these junior players and their families to Goose Pond and the city of Scottsboro and learn about the players and their backgrounds and what they are striving to achieve in the game of golf. Watching these talented young athletes strive to achieve their goals and knowing that our course is a part of their path is a very special opportunity.”
Goose Pond Lake Course will host another AGA Championship later this summer when the AGA Boys State Junior Championship is played at the Lake Course July 25-27.
Latimer earns another All-American honorable mention nod — Former Scottsboro baseball standout Reed Latimer continues to rake in awards for his play for the Montevallo baseball team this season.
Latimer was named honorable mention All-American by the Division 2 College Coaches Association (D2CCA).
It was his second time he was named honorable mention All-American for this past season, having also been named so by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. Latimer is just the fourth player in Montevallo history to earn the recognition from both groups.
Latimer was also named a CSC Academic All-District selection, a First Team All-GSC honoree, a D2CCA South Region First Team Selection, a NCBWA South Region First Team selection and an ABCA/Rawlings First Team All-South Region selection.
Latimer led Montevallo in hits (77) this season, as the senior batted .358 (77-for-215) with 13 doubles, 14 home runs, 67 RBIs, 48 runs and 16 walks while helping the Falcons go 39-16 and reach the NCAA South Regional for the first time in 16 years.
Latimer finished his Montevallo career with a .334 batting average, totaling 188 hits — 28 home runs, 42 doubles and two triples — along with 156 RBIs, 101 runs, 37 walks, a .387 career on-base percentage and a .950 career fielding percentage.
Haynes returning to alma mater to coach — Caleb Haynes, who as a player helped Section reach the 2015-16 Class 2A Boys Basketball State Final Four, is returning to the school as an assistant coach.
Haynes, who played college basketball at Covenant and Berry colleges, was recently hired as a varsity boys basketball assistant coach/junior varsity boys basketball head coach at Section.
“Home run hire,” said Section varsity boys head coach Derek Wynn.
Haynes spent the past three years as an assistant coach with the Scottsboro varsity boys basketball team while also working as a head coach at the junior high level. He comes from a coaching family. His father Glen Haynes was a longtime head coach in the area with tenures at Section, Woodville, Ider and Sylvania while his brother Jeremiah is currently the varsity girls basketball head coach and volleyball head coach at North Sand Mountain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.