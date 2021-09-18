For the second time in three weeks, a defensive battle in Class 2A Region 7 did not go the North Sand Mountain football team’s way.
Visiting Tanner scored two second-half touchdowns and held off NSM’s late comeback attempt to defeat the Bison 14-6 and spoil NSM’s Homecoming at Lloyd Dobbins Field in Higdon Friday night.
NSM (1-3, 1-2) has lost region games by a combined 14 points.
“Just couldn’t find a way to score,” said NSM head coach Keith Kirby, whose team was coming off a 42-34 win over Section last week. “The defense played its guts out. Maybe we can put it together starting next week (against non-region foe Cedar Bluff). We’ve got to have some urgency about us (when region play resumes).”
Tanner (3-2, 3-0) stay undefeated in region play with its third straight nail-biting win. The Rattlers defeated Section by six points in Week 2, Ider by three in Week 3 and NSM by eight on Friday.
The Rattlers outgained NSM 284-101 in total yards, as the Bison managed just 49 rushing yards and 52 passing yards. NSM also committed three turnovers.
Still the game was scoreless deep into the third quarter before Tanner took a 7-0 lead on Skylar Townsend’s 30-yard touchdown catch. Tanner went in front 14-0 in the fourth quarter on Trey Crutcher’s 1-yard touchdown run.
NSM pulled within 14-6 late in the game on Landon Keller’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Derek Bearden.
Jorge Luna ran for 67 yards on 11 carries for NSM and Bearden caught two passes for 26 yards and was 3-of-5 passing for 26 yards. Keller was 2-for-5 passing for 26 yards.
