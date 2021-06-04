A former head basketball coach at two Jackson County schools is back on the sideline in DeKalb County.
Former North Jackson and Section varsity boys basketball coach Jamie Pruett has been hired as the new varsity girls basketball head coach at Ider High School.
It’s Pruett’s second stint at Ider’s girls head coach, after leading the Hornets for two seasons and taking them to the Class 2A state semifinals during 2007-08 and to the state finals during the 2008-09 season.
“I’ve been out as a head coach for three years, so I’m pretty fired up about being a head coach again,” Pruett said.
The DeKalb County Board of Education approved Pruett as a secondary teacher in addition to his coaching duties during last Thursday's meeting.
Pruett also coached Ider’s varsity boys basketball team from 2003-09, turning the program into a three-time Sand Mountain Tournament champion. He then coached varsity boys at North Jackson from 2010-2012 before serving as Section’s varsity boys head coach from 2013-2018 and amassing a 119-61 record with two area championships, two Jackson County championships, one Sand Mountain Tournament championship, one Northeast Regional championship and two regional finals appearances and a berth in the 2016 Class 2A state semifinal.
Pruett’s career record is 303-202.
The North Sand Mountain High School alum and former NSM basketball standout takes control of the Ider girls program following Dustin Bryant’s transfer to Fyffe to become the new head coach of the varsity boys basketball team. Last basketball season, Pruett helped Ider boys head basketball coach Blaine Smith in addition to leading the JV boys.
Pruett said his familiarity with most of the girls basketball players at Ider should make his transition into head coach a smooth one.
“I know most of the girls. I’ve worked with some of them over the past few years, teaching some basketball lessons at Ider,” he said. “I know a lot of people at Ider because my daughter goes to school there and I had another daughter just graduate. My wife teaches there.”
Pruett said he’s looking for the team to play an up-tempo brand of basketball next season and have an interest in playing man-to-man defense.
“I think we’ll have good personnel to play a little more up-tempo,” he said. “I just don’t know the numbers of the varsity yet, so that’s just a limiting factor.”
Ider competes in Class 2A Area 15 against Jackson County teams NSM, Section and defending state champion Pisgah. Ider was the area runner-up last season and lost to Spring Garden in the Class 2A Northeast Sub-regional round last season.
Pruett will be assisted by his dad, Roger, and Caleb Henshaw. Pruett said the plan is for Henshaw to coach the junior high girls and boys basketball teams and become his lead assistant coach with the varsity girls. Henshaw played from Pruett at Section and was the middle school boys basketball coach at Hollywood last season.
› Glendon Poe is the sports editor at The Times-Journal in Fort Payne.
