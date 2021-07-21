Former Alabama defensive back and punt/kick returner Javier Arenas delivered plenty of big plays during playing career with the Crimson Tide.
Next month, he will deliver a speech to local Alabama football fans.
Arenas is the guest speaker at the Jackson County Bama Club’s 2021 Roll Tide BBQ.
The event, which raises money for the Jackson County Bama Club’s scholarship fund, is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Scottsboro-Goose Pond Civic Center.
“We are excited to have Javier Arenas join us this for Roll Tide BBQ,” said Jackson County Bama Club president Rick Roden. “I am sure he will bring the same excitement to our BBQ as he did returning punts for Bama. Please come out and see Javier and help us raise money for scholarships for Jackson County students to attend the University of Alabama.”
Tickets are $25 and are available for purchase by contacting any Jackson County Bama Club Executive Committee member or by calling Roden at 256-628-1212. Tickets are also available at the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce and the Lackey Law Firm. Children ages four and under are admitted for free.
Arenas played for Alabama from 2006-09, totaling 154 tackles and six interceptions, five of which came during the Crimson Tide’s 2009 national championship-winning season in which he was named an All-American. Arenas holds the Southeastern Conference record for career punt return touchdowns with seven, a total that is tied for fourth in NCAA history. Arenas recorded 1,752 career punt return yards and 2,166 career kickoff return yards while at Alabama.
Arenas was drafted in the second round — 50th overall — of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs, where he played three seasons before playing with the Arizona Cardinals in 2013 and the Atlanta Falcons in 2014. He had 159 tackles, 24 pass break-ups, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions while also recording a rushing touchdown on offense during his five-year NFL career.
