The Scottsboro wrestling team posted a pair of dual match wins Thursday night.
The Wildcats defeated East Limestone 60-18 and host Mae Jemison 66-18 during a tri-match in Huntsville.
Against Mae Jemison, Clinton Stewart (126-pound weight class), Thomas Rackler (132), Colton Durham (145) and Lucas Bellamy (285) all won via pin for Scottsboro while John Stewart (106), Mason McKenzie (113), Ansel Goggans (138), Aiden Goggans (152), Kaylem Dupree (160), Austin Hinkle (195) and Kolby Clark (220) recorded wins via forfeit.
Against East Limestone, Scottsboro got wins via pin from John Stewart, McKenzie, Josh Draskovic, Clinton Stewart, Rackler, Clark and Bellamy. Ansel Goggans, Aiden Goggans and Dupree all won via forfeit.
Scottsboro closes out the regular season today at the Mountain Brook Invitational.
