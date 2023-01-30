Local track and field athletes got their last chance to qualify or to tune-up for state during last weekend’s Last Chance Invitational meets at the Birmingham CrossPlex.
Scottsboro and Pisgah competed in the Last Chance Invitational #1 last Friday while Skyline athletes took part in Saturday’s Last Chance Invitational #2.
Scottsboro senior and Virginia Tech signee Maddox Hamm won the boys pole vault during the Last Chance Invitational #1 with a vault of 17 feet, 2 inches.
Other top finishes for Scottsboro were Evan Hill (1:58.99) and Stephen Jones (4:25.56) placing seventh in the 800- and 1600-meter run respectively. Scottsboro’s 4x400- and 4x800-meter relay teams also posted eighth- and ninth-place finishes.
Scottsboro’s girls 4x800-meter relay team also posted a sixth-place finish while Ally Campbell finished 15th (12:36.984) in the 1600-meter run.
Here are the individual finishes for Scottsboro, Pisgah and Skyline during last weekend’s Last Chance Invitational meets:
127. Chloe Lamonica (9.95)
90. Cambree Bradford (1:10.67)
36. Mabry Bonsall (2:35.93)
56. Cambree Bradford (2:48.28)
22. Ally Campbell (5:37.51)
61. Lauren Judge (7:03.45)
15. Ally Campbell (12:36.984)
71. Lana Emanuel (11-11.75)
127. Keelan Alvarez (8.04)
67. Xavier McCamey (57.00)
25. Cameron Estes (2:04.03)
39. Hamilton Richardson (2:08.56)
7. Stephen Jones (4:25.56)
54. Luke Barber (5:04.81)
10. Quincie Franklin (5-8)
30. Luke Terrell (18-10.75)
17. Luke Terrell (39-6.5)
87. Brodie Ferguson (2:26.27)
131. Landyn Little (2:54.28)
53. Tristan Little (5:02.88)
79. Brodie Ferguson (5:30.40)
102. Landyn Little (6:21.44)
26. Landyn Little (11:00.64)
LAST CHANCE INVITATIONAL #2
51. Jaxton Fellman (8.33)
20. Chase Bickers (55.74)
39. Bryant Kennamer (59.33)
21. Bryant Kennamer (17-9.5)
34. Jaxton Fellman (16-2.75)
21. Jaxton Fellman (36-9)
22. Daniel Olinger (36-5)
