The Woodville varsity girls basketball team stole a win in the closing seconds of the Jackson County Tournament quarterfinals.
A steal by Jessica Sirten led to the game-winning basket and another by Michaela Jones secured the fourth-seeded Panthers’ 51-48 win over fifth-seeded North Jackson Monday night at Skyline High School.
Woodville (15-8) advanced to the Jackson County Tournament semifinals for the first time since the 2015-16 season with the victory. The
Panthers play top-seeded Skyline in a semifinal matchup Thursday at 6 p.m.
The Panthers trailed for most of Monday’s quarterfinal game, as North Jackson (3-18) led 17-14 after one quarter before taking a 28-18 halftime lead on buckets from Avery Wynne and Calena Coffey in the closing seconds of the half.
But Woodville scored the first eight points of the third quarter and ultimately cut the North Jackson lead to 38-35 entering the fourth. Woodville took its first lead since early in the first quarter on Anna Robertson’s 3-pointer with 5:43 remaining before Jerzey Jones banked in a trey and Karlee Hutchens scored on the fast break off an assist from Sirten to put the Panthers in front 46-40 with 4:48 left in the game. The Chiefs went back in front 48-46 on Peyton Hill’s 3-pointer with 1:38 remaining. After Woodville hit a free-throw to cut the deficit to one, Sirten stole the basketball and raced to the other end for the go-ahead layup with just under 15 seconds remaining to five Woodville a 49-48 lead. After a timeout, Michaela Jones came up with a steal for Woodville to seal the win.
Sirten finished with 13 points for Woodville while Robertson and Lannah Grace Beard had 12 and 10 respectively. The Panthers also got six points each from Hutchens and Jerzey Jones and two each from Kallie Brown and Michaela Jones.
Wynne closed with 17 points and Hill netted 10 for North Jackson while Coffey had eight, Sarah Kate Garner had seven, Camryn Case had four and Sheyann Brown had two.
NSM 72, Section 42 — At Skyline, third-seeded North Sand Mountain advanced to the semifinals thanks to its third win of the season over rival sixth-seeded Section.
NSM (16-7) plays second-seeded and defending county champion Pisgah in the semifinals Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
NSM led 11-3 after one quarter and 29-17 at halftime before pulling away in the second half. The Bison led 59-33 entering the fourth quarter.
Four NSM players scored in double figures, as Kayden Reyes scored 19, Kolbie Bobo had 17, Madison Renfro had 15 and Ashley Shrader had 13. The Bison also got three points each from Chloe Giles and Abby Shaffer and two from Raygan Weldon.
Taegan Whitmire sank four 3-pointers and closed with 16 points for Section, which also got seven points each from Makenna Arndt and Alli Romans, six points each from Millie Gentry and two points each from Karlie Hancock, Jasmine Jonathan and Joanna Newsome.
