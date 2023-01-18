Jessica Sirten

Jessica Sirten goes to the basket for the game-winning layup after a steal as North Jackson's Avery Wynne (back left) and Sarah Kate Garner defend in Woodville's 51-48 win.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

The Woodville varsity girls basketball team stole a win in the closing seconds of the Jackson County Tournament quarterfinals.

A steal by Jessica Sirten led to the game-winning basket and another by Michaela Jones secured the fourth-seeded Panthers’ 51-48 win over fifth-seeded North Jackson Monday night at Skyline High School.

