Sentinel "Sports Figures" is a combination of people, numbers and dates in regards to sports and sports history in Jackson County.
PEOPLE
Q.K. "Dusty" Carter
Carter coached basketball for 38 years, 14 years at Paint Rock Valley and then 24 at Scottsboro, amassing a career record of 714-303. His fast-break style of play produced seven state tournament teams, including Scottsboro’s 1967 Class 3A state championship team. He retired in 1975 but went on to serve as an assistant coach at Geraldine and later at Skyline. Carter, who died in 2007, is a member of both the AHSAA Sports Hall of Fame and the Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame.
NUMBERS
586
School-record number of points the 2016 Scottsboro football team scored.
DATES
9.25.1998
In a matchup of ranked teams, the Class 3A No. 6-ranked North Sand Mountain football team romped 2A No. 5 Fyffe to improve to 5-0 and continue the best start in school history. The Bison took an early 7-0 lead on a 10-yard touchdown run by Matt Sullivan and the first of three PATs by Travis Renfro, who set up NSM’s next score — Sullivan’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Johnson — with an interception. In the second quarter, Willie Sutherland returned an interception 80 yards for a touchdown and Sullivan threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Johnson to give the Bison a 27-7 halftime lead. Sullivan capped the scoring for the Bison when he plunged across the goal line for a 1-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter.
12.23.2010
The third-seeded Section girls basketball team defeated fourth-seeded Plainview 60-50 to win its first Sand Mountain Tournament championship since the 1987-88 season. Coach Danielle Maples’ Lions trailed 33-27 at halftime before surging in front 38-33 after three quarters. After Plainview got as close as 43-41 in the fourth quarter, Section put together an 8-0 run to seal the win. Tournament MVP Taylor Adams finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and seven steals for Section while fellow all-tournament selections Hannah Presley and Jordan McCarver totaled 13 points and five rebounds and nine points and six rebounds respectively. Section also got 12 points and six rebounds from Robin Wynn and seven points and five rebounds from Lauren Jordan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.