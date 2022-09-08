When Pisgah head football coach Luke Pruitt looks back on his team’s first two games, the contrast of the Eagles’ first-half performances stick out to him.
The Eagles threw two interceptions in the end zone, had a kickoff return touchdown negated by a penalty and weren’t physical or fundamentally sound on offense and defense as he’d like in the opener against Lexington, a game Pisgah ultimately rallied to win 29-28.
A week later, Pisgah was extremely sharp in the first half of a 41-14 win over Sand Rock, scoring all of its point in the opening two quarters while limiting the Wildcats’ starting offense to just one score on the night.
“That’s the difference,” Pruitt said, “in when we execute and don’t shoot ourselves in the foot.”
Pruitt hopes a repeat of the latter performance as No. 7-ranked Pisgah (2-0, 1-0) prepares for another Class 2A Region 7 matchup Thursday night at 7 p.m. against Collinsville. The game was originally scheduled for Friday but moved up to Thursday due for weather reasons.
It’s only the seventh all-time meeting between the teams in a series Collinsville leads 4-2. Pisgah won the last two meetings during the 2000 and 2001 seasons, and prior to that the teams last played in 1956.
Collinsville (2-0, 1-0) enters the matchup after recording wins over Crossville 33-0 and Section 34-14. The Panthers, who moved down from Class 3A this season, is a young team that has not played like a young team, Pruitt said.
“Coach (Ernie) Willingham does a great job with them. Going into the year a lot of people said they’d be down, but I don’t see that. They’re a good team. They’re playing really physical.”
Collinsville’s offense features a 1-2 punch of eighth-grade quarterback Mason McAteer (12-of-26 passing for 143 yards and three touchdowns) and senior Keaton Deboard, who will line up all over the field and was Collinsville’s starting quarterback a season ago. Deboard has rushed for 248 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries and has two receptions for 12 yards and one touchdown.
“We’ve got to know where No. 10 (Deboard) is at all times,” Pruitt said. “He plays the H, but he’s like an old traditional halfback. He makes plays so we’ve got to know where he’s at.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.