The North Sand Mountain softball team used another stellar pitching and defensive effort along with some timely offense to post another victory.
Caybree Dobbins pitched her second straight shutout to start the season as NSM defeated host Sylvania 3-0 on Tuesday.
NSM (2-0) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth on a steal of home plate from Cheyenne Boatner before adding tacking on two more runs in the sixth when Chloe Giles walked and scored on Dobbins’ RBI double and Dobbins stole home when Boatner stole second base after she drew a walk.
That was enough offense for Dobbins, who allowed seven hits and no walks while recording eight strikeouts in the circle. She also had two hits for the Bison while Giles had one.
Ider 10, Section 0 — At Ider, Hornets pitcher Brynley Traylor pitched a one-hitter to lead Ider past Section in the Class 2A Area 15 opener for both teams on Tuesday.
Ider (4-2, 1-0), led by three hits from Makinley Traylor and two each from Julie Mavity and Lexi Brewer, scored in every inning.
Ava Harper singled for Section (3-6, 0-1) while Ellie Reed and Kaylee Knopps both reached after being hit by a pitch.
North Jackson 13, Buckhorn 3 — At New Market, visiting North Jackson cranked out a season-high 15 hits and 13 runs during a victory over Class 6A Buckhorn.
North Jackson (2-3) opened up a 6-0 lead after three innings and put the game away by scoring three runs in the sixth and four in the seventh.
The Chiefs took a 3-0 lead in the top of the second inning. Trinity Seale doubled to start the inning and scored on Avery Wynne’s RBI double. Haven Steeley and Sarah Kate Garner then reached base after being hit by pitch and drawing a walk before scoring when Lanie Guinn reached on a Buckhorn error. North Jackson’s lead grew 6-0 in the third when Steeley tripled to plate Destry Lambert (walk) and Wynne (reached on an error) and Steeley scored on Jayda Hutchins’ RBI sacrifice fly. Peyton Hill’s three-run home upped North Jackson’s lead to 9-1 in the top of the sixth inning, and the Chiefs tacked on four more runs in the top of the seventh on RBI doubles from Guinn, Hill, and Lambert and an RBI single from Wynne.
Hill finished a single shy of hitting for the cycle for North Jackson, going 3-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Wynne and Steeley had two hits, two RBIs and two runs each and Lambert had two hits, one RBI and two runs scored while Garner had two hits, two walks and a one run scored and Camryn Case had two hits and one run.
Lambert pitched a complete game to get the win in the circle, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks while recording two strikeouts.
