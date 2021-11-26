The Class 1A Skyline varsity boys basketball team ran its winning streak to four thanks to a win over a 4A team on Wednesday.
The Vikings rallied from a halftime deficit to post a 49-48 win over Cherokee County during the Geraldine Thanksgiving Tournament.
Skyline (5-2) trailed 19-11 after one quarter and 30-27 at halftime before taking a 42-41 lead after three quarters. The game went back and forth in the fourth quarter before Skyline took the lead late on Weston Avans’ go-ahead free throw.
Avans finished with a game-high 24 points for the Vikings, who also got nine from Logan Evans, six from Will Avans and five each from Bryant Kennamer and Jayten Prince.
Landon Caldwell scored 13 points and Jackson Amos netted 10 for Cherokee County (2-1).
Anniston 72, Scottsboro 59 — At Hoover, Scottsboro finished fourth in the Spain Park Jag Classic after falling to defending Class 4A state champion Anniston on Wednesday.
Scottsboro (5-2) led 19-18 after one quarter, but Anniston moved in front 38-37 at halftime before outscoring the Wildcats 34-22 in the second half to notch the win in the Jag Classic's third-place game.
Alabama football commit Antonio Kite scored 31 points for Anniston.
Tyson Sexton scored a team-leading 26 points for Scottsboro, which also got 10 from Kyle Wright, eight from Parker Bell and seven from Seth Whitmire.
GIRLS
Skyline 55, Holly Pond 28 — At Guntersville, Skyline took command in the second quarter and cruised to over win over the Class 3A Broncos during the Supreme Courts Thanksgiving Tournament at the Sure Shot Academy on Wednesday.
Skyline (6-3), which has won six straight games, trailed 14-11 after one quarter before outscoring Holly Pond 23-5 in the second quarter to build a 34-19 halftime advantage. The Vikings led 48-21 after three quarters.
Kenzie Manning scored 14 points and Lexie Stucky netted 12 for Skyline, which also got eight each from Kaina King and Blakely Stucky and six each from Brinlee Potts and Gracie Rowell.
Maycie Black and Emilie Widner scored six points each for Holly Pond.
Sardis 56, Scottsboro 54 — At Guntersville, the Wildcats nearly rallied from a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to win during play in the Supreme Courts Thanksgiving Tournament at the Sure Shot Academy on Wednesday.
Scottsboro (3-5) trailed 18-10, 34-21 and 49-32 at the quarter breaks.
Adair Holland led three Wildcats in the double figures with 13 points while Lexie Bennett had 11 and Audrey Holland had 10. Oliva Tubbs added nine for Scottsboro while Jadaya Edmondson and Alyssa Paschal had four each.
Jayda Lacks and Kaylen Wallace scored 12 points each for Sardis (5-1).
