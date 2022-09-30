Tori Lynch

Scottsboro's Tori Lynch (2) tips the ball over the net for a point during Scottsboro's win over North Jackson.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

The Scottsboro volleyball team split a pair of matches with an area foe and an archrival on Thursday.

The Wildcats dropped a 21-25, 25-19, 22-25, 21-25 decision to Class 5A Area 14 rival Fairview in a best-of-five match at Carter Gymnasium before completing a season sweep of archrival North Jackson 25-9, 25-13.

