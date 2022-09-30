The Scottsboro volleyball team split a pair of matches with an area foe and an archrival on Thursday.
The Wildcats dropped a 21-25, 25-19, 22-25, 21-25 decision to Class 5A Area 14 rival Fairview in a best-of-five match at Carter Gymnasium before completing a season sweep of archrival North Jackson 25-9, 25-13.
Aubrey Ross finished with 18 kills for Scottsboro (9-16, 0-5) while Tori Lynch had 20 assists and Brinley Ross had four aces.
NSM sweeps opponents at tri-match — At Asbury, North Sand Mountain put two more wins in the win column by defeating St. Bernard and Asbury on Thursday.
NSM (10-7) downed St. Bernard in three sets, overcoming a 25-15 first set loss to win the second and third sets 26-24, 15-10 to win the match.
Ashley Shrader had nine kills, one ace and five digs, Kameron Patterson had five kills, one ace and one dig and Allie Butler had seven kills and one dig while Amber Shrader had two kills, two aces and one dig, Raygan Weldon had 11 digs, Gabi Luna had six digs and Cloey Davenport had three digs and one ace.
The Bison swept Asbury 25-10, 25-18.
Ashley Shrader had six kills, one ace and five digs and Amber Shrader had four kills and one dig while Butler had six kills, Patterson had one ill, two aces and two digs, Weldon had four digs and Luna had two digs.
Athens Bible 3, Woodville 0 — At Athens Bible, Woodville (14-5) fell to Class 1A No. 3-ranked Athens Bible in Class 1A Area 15 play.
North Jackson 3, NSM 1 — At Higdon, visiting North Jackson won the final two sets to down host North Sand Mountain.
After North Jackson won the first set 25-13 and NSM won the second set 25-23, North Jackson took the final two sets 25-19, 25-21 to seal the victory.
Ashley Shrader had 16 kills, two aces and 11 digs for NSM (8-7) while Allie Butler had nine kills, four aces and six digs, Cloey Davenport had four kills, two aces and 11 digs, Raygan Weldon had 22 digs, Gabi Luna had 13 digs, Kameron Patterson had three kills, one ace and seven digs, Amber Shrader had four kills and one ace and Rylee Reyes had three digs.
Ider 3, Pisgah 1 — At Ider, the Eagles dropped a best-of-five match against its Class 2A Area 16 rival.
Ider won the first two sets 25-13, 25-9, but Pisgah (5-14) won the third set 25-23 before the Hornets clinched the match with 25-13 win in the fourth set.
Briley Caperton totaled five kills, four aces and 26 digs for Pisgah while Jaley Keller had six kills and 17 digs and Lauren Albritton had four kills and two blocks.
Woodville 3, Oakwood 1 — At Oakwood, Woodville (14-4) improved to 3-1 in Class 1A Area 15 play.
Arab 3, Scottsboro 0 — At Scottsboro, visiting No.5-ranked Arab improve to 5-0 in Class 5A Area 14 play by sweeping a best-of-five match with Scottsboro (8-15, 0-4).
Fyffe 3, NSM 0 — At Fyffe, visiting NSM fell to Class 2A Area 16 rival Fyffe 25-21, 25-18, 25-16.
Ashley Shrader totaled 14 kills, 10 digs and one ace for NSM while Allie Butler had eight kills, Amber Shrader had four kills, Cloey Davenport had two kids, one ace and 10 digs, Raygan Weldon had 15 digs and four aces, Kameron Patterson had two kids and seven digs and Gabi Luna had 12 digs.
