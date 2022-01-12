The North Sand Mountain varsity boys basketball team took out its frustration over a five-game losing streak on its state-line rival.
The Bison sank 11 3-pointers and coasted past visiting Dade County (Georgia) for an 88-60 victory in Higdon on Saturday.
NSM (10-6) raced in front 25-7 after one quarter and was in front 54-27 at halftime and 80-45 after three quarters.
The Bison had four players score in double figures. Derek Bearden finished with 29 points, seven assists, seven rebounds and four steals for NSM while Kaleb Helton had 21 points and Drue Carlton had 14 points. Chandler Sullivan recorded a double-double of 11 points and Konnor Brown had six points and four steals.
Friday
Pisgah 71, Ider 68 (OT) — At Ider, Pisgah outscored the Hornets 8-5 in fourth quarter to claim the Class 2A Area 15 victory.
Pisgah (11-6, 2-2) trailed 18-16 after one quarter and 34-33 at halftime before building a 57-47 lead after three quarters. But Ider (9-10, 0-4) rallied in the fourth quarter, forcing overtime on Hunter Robinson’s 3-pointer with seven seconds left in regulation. Jake Hendricks and Jakob Kirby scored four points each during the overtime period to help the Eagles get the win.
Kirby finished with a game-high 25 points and Hendricks netted 21 for Pisgah, which also got eight each from Rhyan Barrett and Mason Holcomb and seven from Luke Gilbert.
Leading scorers for Ider where Robinson with 23 points, Austin Shirley with 18 and Brodie Chapman with 12.
Arab 63, Scottsboro 59 — At Arab, visiting Scottsboro had its 10-game winning streak snapped with a loss in Class 6A Area 15 play.
Scottsboro (17-4, 2-2) led 16-13 after one quarter, and after the game was tied 26-all at halftime, led 45-44 after three quarters. But Arab (12-8, 2-1) outscored the Wildcats 19-14 in the fourth quarter to rally to win.
Seth Whitmire scored 14 points and Tyson Sexton netted 10 for Scottsboro, which also got nine from Parker Bell and eight each from Ethan Roberts, Cordell Worthy and Kyle Wright.
Ed Johnson scored 20 points for Arab while Dakota Nesmith had 17 and Wes Johnson had 10.
