The third time was the charm for the North Sand Mountain varsity girls basketball team.
After losing twice to North Jackson earlier this season, NSM got a measure of revenge with a 68-56 victory in Higdon Tuesday night.
NSM (7-18) led 17-12 after one quarter and 34-29 at halftime before stretching its lead to 47-37 after three quarters.
Vickie Hassell scored a game-high 21 points while Madison Croft netted 16 for the Bison, who also got nine from Nady Poore, seven each from Kolbie Bobo and Jessi Weldon and five from Lexi Hartline.
Tyra Smith scored 17 points and Summer Varnum added 12 for North Jackson (11-10) while Arielle Haynes had seven and Peyton Hill and Delana Pierce had six each.
Boys
NSM 107, North Jackson 58 — At Higdon, Class 2A No. 3-ranked North Sand Mountain hit the 100-point mark for the sixth time this season in Tuesday’s victory.
NSM (21-5) led 28-20 after one quarter before breaking the game open in the second quarter and building a 71-35 halftime lead. The Bison were in front 96-44 after three quarters.
NSM had six players score in double figures. Russ Marr scored a game-high 25 points for the Bison while Luke Maples had 18, Kaleb Helton 13, Lake Bell and Chandler Sullivan 11 each, Derek Bearden 10, Drue Carlton six, Andrew Palmer five, Noah Helton four and Kaden Brown and Josh Palmer two each.
Cade Reed scored 15 points for North Jackson (7-14), which also got nine from Brady Cunningham, six from Brandyn Thompson, Akilan Summers six, five from Alex Roper and four each from Preston Miller and Ayson Quinn.
