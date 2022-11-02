The North Sand Mountain football team had a difficult ending to the regular season, dropping its last two games three of its last four.
But for the Bison, the No. 4 seed from Class 2A Region 7, the opening round the Class 2A playoffs wipes the slate clean.
“It’s a new season now,” said NSM head coach Keith Kirby. “It’s not been good the last few weeks, but got a chance to kind of start over (in the playoffs).
NSM (4-6) is set for a Class 2A first-round playoff matchup on the road at Lexington (8-2) Friday night at 7 p.m. at Lexington High School’s McMeans Stadium. Tickets to all AHSAA high school football playoff games in Rounds 1-3 are $10 and must be purchased online through the GoFan App.
It’s the fourth all-time meeting between the teams in a series Lexington leads 2-1. The teams played twice during the 2016 season, with Lexington defeating NSM 21-20 in the regular-season finale and then traveling to NSM the next week and defeating the Bison 25-14 in a Class 3A first-round playoff game. NSM won the teams’ regular-season game the following year in Higdon 32-16.
The NSM-Lexington winner plays weight Tuscaloosa Academy or Locust Fork in the second round. If the Bison advance, they would host Tuscaloosa Academy but would travel to play Locust Fork.
NSM is making its 12th all-time playoff appearance and 11th since the 2011 season. The Bison’s streak of eight straight playoff appearances is currently the longest among Jackson County teams. NSM is 7-12 all-time in playoff games with five second-round appearances and two quarterfinal appearances (2019 and 2020).
NSM enters the playoffs averaging 27 points per game and allowing 32.5 per game. The Bison, whose opponents combined record is 61-39, has wins over Ider 42-18, Whitesburg Christian 54-28, Sand Rock 49-13 and Section 40-8 while suffering losses to Class 1A No. 8-ranked Valley Head 45-33, Dade County (Georgia) 50-13, 2A No. 1 Fyffe 49-0, 2A No. 8 Pisgah 41-14, Collinsville 28-12 and 5A Douglas 45-13.
Meanwhile, Lexington enters the postseason after winning the Class 2A Region 8 championship and having posted its most wins since the 2016 season. The Golden Bears are averaging 40.2 points and allowing 20.3. Lexington’s combined opponents’ record is 59-46. The Golden Bears posted wins over Colbert Heights 34-0, Red Bay 40-14, Tharptown 53-18, Lauderdale County 14-13, Falkville 40-33, Tanner 52-20, Hatton 48-14 and Sheffield 75-27. Their losses were to Pisgah 29-28 and Rogers 35-18. The loss to Rogers snapped Lexington’s seven-game winning streak.
“(Lexington has) a very good offense,” Kirby said. “They run about eight million different formations, run the option too, which takes discipline to defend. They’re just a real good team, which most teams you’re going to see this time of year usually are.
“We’ve got play hard and compete for four quarters. Last two weeks haven’t been good, but we started 0-3 and they showed some fight (and won four of the next five). It’s now or never now at this point of the season.”
