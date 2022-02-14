Despite all the success the Scottsboro varsity boys basketball team has enjoyed the past two seasons, the Wildcats were 0-2 against Buckhorn on the Bucks’ home court in regular-season matchups.
But in the postseason, that’s a different story.
Second-seeded Scottsboro went to New Market Friday night and defeated top-seeded Buckhorn 60-53 to win the Class 6A Area 15 Tournament championship.
It was the second consecutive season the Wildcats defeated Buckhorn for the area crown. A year ago it was at Scottsboro, but the Wildcats’ repeat came on Buckhorn’s home court in front of a visiting Scottsboro crowd that made it feel like a Scottsboro home game.
“What a gutsy win,” said Scottsboro head coach Jason Bell. “We knew it was going to be a dog fight. We answered the call. Just a scrappy job by our guys and an awesome win. We’ve been in big games. Our schedule has prepared us for this (postseason). When you get 30 games of what we’ve played, we’re ready for (postseason) games like this. I think we saw the benefits of that tough schedule tonight. Our kids responded every time (Buckhorn) made a run at us.”
The win allows Scottsboro (26-6) to host a Northwest Sub-regional game Tuesday at 6 p.m. against Class 6A Area 16 runner-up Columbia. The Scottsboro-Columbia winner advanced to play either No. 2-ranked Pinson Valley or Hartselle in the Northwest Regional semifinals on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville.
Seth Whitmire scored a game-high 20 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter, for Scottsboro while Parker Bell had 16, Tyson Sexton had 11, Blake Jones had seven, Cordell Worthy had four and Jameson Gray had two.
Buckhorn (17-11) made a concentrated effort defensively on Sexton, Scottsboro’s leading scorer (18-plus points per game). But Whitmire and others “stepped up,” Jason Bell said.
“(Buckhorn) did a really good job defensively, kind of took us out of a lot of the stuff we’ve been doing. I’m just so proud of guys for just being gutsy. (Buckhorn) did a good job (defensively) on Tyson, they didn’t want him to get his 20 (points), but other guys stepped up. Told them at halftime Tyson didn’t have to have 20 for us to win, you step up and get that. That’s what good teams do. Seth made up for it. Seth had 20 points. Seth, he came alive in the fourth quarter.”
The teams traded baskets for much of the first quarter before Scottsboro scored the last eight points on 3-pointers from Parker Bell and Blake Jones and a Parker Bell bucket to lead 17-12. The Wildcats led by as many as nine twice in the second quarter and ultimately carried a 28-19 lead into halftime. Scottsboro’s lead grew to 37-26 in the third quarter on a Sexton bucket midway through the period, but Buckhorn closed the quarter on a 13-4 run to cut Scottsboro’s lead to 41-39 entering the fourth.
But Scottsboro never relinquished the lead. Buckhorn was within 43-42 when Whitmire drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key before hitting two free throws and scoring on a putback on Scottsboro’s next two possessions. After Parker Bell sank a 3-pointer to give Scottsboro an eight-point lead, Whitmire countered a Buckhorn basket with a reverse layup. The Bucks ultimately got within 56-53, but Sexton got free for an easy layup with 24 seconds left after faking a pass to a teammate that saw both Buckhorn defenders bite on the fake and leave a wide-open path to the basket. Buckhorn missed a 3-pointer on its ensuing possession and Whitmire sank two more free throws to seal the win and start the Wildcats’ celebration.
It’s the first time Scottsboro has won back-to-back area championships since the 1991-92 and 1992-93 seasons.
“I’m hoping that this is another step in what we are building,” Jason Bell said. “Last year went a long way in that. Losing what we lost (to graduation), nobody thought we’d be where we are, that this was supposed to be a rebuilding year. Our kids took exception to that and went to work because we didn’t think it was a rebuilding year. I hope we’ve established something that people can be proud of and motivates younger kids to work and want to be a part of.”
