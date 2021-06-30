Ethan Wininger’s college baseball dream is coming true.
The former three-year starter for the Scottsboro baseball team is headed to the next level after signing signed to play at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville.
“It’s always been” a dream of his, Wininger said. “I’m ready for it.”
Wininger was a three-year starter for the Wildcats, playing catcher, third base and outfield during his high school career.
Wininger batted .333 (76-for-228) for his Scottsboro career with 21 doubles, four triples, four home runs, 48 RBIs and 30 walks. He batted .306 (30-for-98) with 10 doubles, two triples, two homers, 17 RBIs and 11 walks during his senior season this past fall.
As a junior, Wininger had a 16-game hitting streak — the fourth longest in Scottsboro baseball history — during a COVID-19 pandemic shortened 2020 season. He was batting .456 (26-for-57) with seven doubles, two triples, two homers, 15 RBIs and six walks when the season was canceled. In 2018, Wininger batted .274 (20-for-73) with four doubles, 13 walks and 16 RBIs as a sophomore while helping the Wildcats win their first area championship in over a decade.
Wininger said Wallace State head coach Randy Putman took notice of Wininger during a Scottsboro doubleheader at eventual Class 5A state champion Russellville and Russellville head coach Chris Heaps told Putman he should give Wininger a look.
Wininger went to Wallace State for a visit after his season ended. “I did some hitting and did some catching drills and after that we went back to his office and he offered me, told me to think about it and talk it over with my parents,” Wininger said. “A few days after that I committed.”
Wininger joins a program that went 28-21 last season. The Lions compete in the Alabama Community College Conference.
Wininger chose Wallace State over Coastal Alabama Community College. He signed with a Wallace State during a signing ceremony recently at Scottsboro High School.
Wininger said his Scottsboro career was a memorable one.
“All and all, it was a great experience,” Wininger said of his high school career. “Coach (Blake) Talley my sophomore year and Coach Smith my junior and senior year, without them and the other coaches on the staff, this couldn’t have been possible without them. Coach Smith really created a family feel the last two years. We weren’t just a team. We were a bunch of brothers having fun.”
