Summer practice is essential for high school football teams to prepare for the upcoming season, but high temperatures can be challenging for coaches as they work to balance safety and conditioning.
With the assistance of heart rate monitors donated by Highlands Medical Center, Scottsboro head football coach Cris Bell has implemented new protocols to help keep players safe while improving performance.
“We are delighted to provide the monitors to support these additional safety measures for student-athletes in our community,” said Highlands Medical Center President John Anderson.
Each Scottsboro player wears a heart rate monitor on their wrist during aerobic workouts that may be reviewed by players, coaches and athletic trainers at any time.
“The heart rate monitors allow us to individualize our program to strengthen each player’s aerobic system while keeping them safe,” Bell said. “We are starting to see the kids make improvements in the same way we see strength gains in the weight room. It’s allowing us to be much more efficient as it gives us tangible results to measure the growth of each player.”
Scottsboro opens the 2022 season at home at Trammell Stadium on Aug. 19 against Fort Payne.
