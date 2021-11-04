The North Sand Mountain football team’s late surge in the regular season has led the Bison to the postseason.
NSM won its last two region games to earn a spot in the Class 2A playoffs.
“We got in, so hopefully we can make the most it and make some noise,” said NSM head coach Keith Kirby.
The Bison begin the postseason with a Class 2A first-round playoff game at Midfield Friday night at 7 p.m. It’s the first meeting between the teams. Per the AHSAA, admission is $10 and tickets must be purchased on the GoFan app.
The NSM-Midfield winner plays the Cleveland-Colbert County winner in the second round. If it advances, NSM would host Cleveland in the second round but would travel to play Colbert County.
NSM (4-6) is in the playoffs for a seventh straight season, the longest active playoff streak among county teams in the Sentinel’s coverage area. The Bison, who went to the state quarterfinals the past two seasons, are the No. 4-seed from Class 2A Region 7 after going 3-3 in league play with wins over Section, Whitesburg Christian and Falkville and losses to region champion Pisgah, region runner-up Tanner and region No. 3-seed Ider. The Bison also have a non-region win over 1A Region 7 champion Cedar Bluff while suffering non-region losses to Dade County (Georgia), Class 3A No. 3-ranked Fyffe and Sylvania. NSM is averaging 19.9 points per game while allowing 26.4.
Meanwhile, Midfield (8-2) was the Class 2A Region 5 champion. The Patriots posted wins over region foes Lamar County, Addison, Winston County, Cold Springs and Aliceville and non-region wins over Hale County Wenonah, Tarrant and Francis Marion. Midfield’s losses were to region foe Sulligent and non-region opponent Hale County. The Patriots were off last week.
Kirby said the Patriots feature a big-play offense.
“They can score and score quickly,” Kirby said. “They can big-play you to death. They can run and throw. Our (defensive) guys on the back end have to keep them in front of them. We’ve got to limit their explosive plays and make them had to drive the ball.”
Kirby said NSM needed to play “sound and execute consistently” in order to advance.
“A lot of this is on us, how we respond,” he said. “We’ve got to play four quarters.”
