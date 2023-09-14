The Section football team has endured some struggles to start the 2023 season, but new Lions head coach Riley Edwards wants the team to remain “process focused rather than outcome focused” as the season progresses.
“We’re going through some growing pains, but we’re definitely getting better,” Edwards said. “Our percentages are up in a lot of areas. We cut down on some mistakes (last week). We’re carrying out our assignments better. We’re climbing the mountain, headed in the right direction.”
Section (0-3, 0-1) will climb Lookout Mountain this week for a Class 2A Region 7 matchup at Sand Rock. Kickoff is set for Friday at 7 p.m. at Sand Rock’s Russell Jacoway Stadium.
It’s the 23rd meeting in a series Sand Rock leads 16-3-2, including a 35-6 win at Section a year ago.
It’s also been a difficult start for Sand Rock (0-3, 0-1), which is off to its worst start since 1983. The Wildcats opened the season with non-region losses to Cherokee County rivals Spring Garden 48-22 and Cedar Bluff 28-7 before dropping its region opener at Pisgah 50-7 in a game they trailed 50-0 at halftime.
Coach Alan Heath’s team features plenty of youth, as Sand Rock has only three seniors while rostering 14 freshmen and one eighth-grader.
“They’re going through some growing pains like we are,” Edwards said. “They’re young and a lot of their mistakes have been young mistakes, but once the light comes on, they’re going to be a good team. I know that staff and they do a great job. They’ll get it fixed.”
Freshman quarterback Alec Ashley operates Sand Rock’s spread offense and is 26-of-55 passing for 243 yards and four touchdowns. Ashley took over the starting spot this season after the graduation of his older brother, Ace.
Edwards said the Section defense displayed improving tackling in last week’s 39-6 loss to his alma mater Collinsville. He said the Lions defense needs more of the same this week.
Offensively, the Lions were more productive as well. Section tied the game at 6-all in the first half and Edwards felt it was a couple mis-reads away from possible sending the game to halftime tied at 20.
“We left two touchdowns out there, which is part of learning a new offense,” Edwards said. “But I thought we showed a lot of improvement. We moved the ball better. We’ve still got to block a little better and our running backs, we’re trying to stretch too many things wide. We need them to see the hole, put their foot in the ground and get north.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.