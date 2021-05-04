Make it 14 in a row for the Pisgah softball program.
The Class 2A No. 1-ranked Eagles scored six runs over the first two innings and went on for a 10-3 win over 4A No. 5 North Jackson in the Jackson County Tournament championship game Saturday afternoon at Skyline High School.
Pisgah has won every county tournament since the fastpitch softball version of the event began in 2006. There were no tournaments in 2011 (April 27 tornadoes) and 2020 (COVID-19 pandemic.
Billy Duncan, Pisgah’s head coach since 1999, said the 2021 Eagles were determined not to let Pisgah’s county tournament title streak end.
“It's something girls know about and the expectations put a little added pressure on it,” Duncan said. “But our girls' goal is to compete regardless of that. They came in with great focus. We played (Saturday morning) and sat for three or four hours and came back with even better focus.”
Pisgah (27-10) received a forfeit from Woodville (prom) Friday night and then defeated North Jackson 5-1 Saturday morning in the winners bracket final before meeting the Chiefs again in the championship round.
The Eagles had some wiggle room in its championship pursuit — North Jackson had to defeat Pisgah twice to win the title — but they did not use it.
Pisgah took a 3-0 lead in the first inning. After singles from Madeline Flammia and Kennedy Barron, Molly Heard hit doubled on the top of the fence in the left field to drive in Flammia. Barron then scored on a North Jackson error, and Heard ultimately scored when Karlee Holcomb was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
In the second, Lila Kate Wheeler singled and stole second base before scoring on Flammia’s RBI single, and following Barron’s single and Heard’s sacrifice bunt, Flammia scored on Hannah Duncan’s RBI sacrifice fly. Barron then scored on an error for a 6-0 lead.
North Jackson (30-15-1) got a run back in the bottom of the second when Destry Lambert doubled and scored on Makenna Jones’ RBI single. After Pisgah upped its lead to 7-1 in the top of the fifth on Wheeler’s RBI single, Hadley Burnette homered and Chloe Chisenall hit an RBI single to pull the Chiefs to within 7-3.
But Briley Worley’s three-run homer sealed it in the top of the sixth for Pisgah.
Hannah Duncan had two hits and two RBIs for the Eagles while Wheeler, Flammia, Barron and Holcomb all had two hits and one RBI.
“We swung at good pitches, were just in control in the (batter's) box,” Billy Duncan said. “That's what I've been looking for. The last two weeks we've struggled in the box. The biggest reason was we were hitting good pitches.”
Barron got the win in the pitching circle, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while recording six strikeouts.
“Kennedy threw well and we played well behind her,” Billy Duncan said. “Madeline made some really great plays at shortstop.”
Bailey Abernathy had two hits for North Jackson while Chisenall, Burnette, Lambert and Jones had one each.
“We didn’t get the result we wanted, but I’m proud of the girls for making it to the finals again,” said North Jackson head coach Kevin Thompson. “We had a lot of positives this weekend. Won our 30th game, had two big wins over a really good Skyline team. We had some good things happen we can carry over into the area tournament.”
Here are the complete results from the 2021 Jackson County Softball Tournament. Games were played under a 75-minute time limit except for the championship round, which had a 90-minute time limit:
Elimination Bracket Final
North Jackson 3, Skyline 1 — The Chiefs held off Class 1A No. 3-ranked Skyline to advance to the championship round for the fourth straight county tournament.
The Chiefs took a 2-0 lead in the first inning when Charley Smith walked and Chloe Chisenall reached on an error before scoring on another Skyline error. Skyline pulled within 2-1 in the second when Brinlee Potts reached on an error and scored on another error later in the inning, but North Jackson went in front 3-1 in the third when Smith tripled and scored on Bailey Abernathy’s RBI sacrifice fly.
Smith, Chisenall and Ja’Khia Hutchins had one hit each for North Jackson. Destry Lambert got the win in the circle.
Gracie Stucky, Jayla Ross, Olivia Treece and Blakely Stucky had one hit each for Skyline (22-13-1). Treece recorded six strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings pitched.
Elimination Bracket Semifinal
Skyline 16, NSM 1 — Blakely Stucky hit a grand slam while Jayla Ross and Gracie Stucky homered as the Vikings advanced to the elimination bracket final.
Aidan Bellomy finished 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Gracie Stucky went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Blakely Stucky had one hit and five RBIs total for Skyline. Brinlee Potts had a two-run triple for the Vikings while Olivia Treece had one hit and two RBIs.
Jasmyn Garner had an RBI single for NSM (8-12) while Hallie Meeks doubled and scored a run.
Winners Bracket Final
Pisgah 5, North Jackson 1 — Kennedy Barron pitched a one-hitter over four innings as the Eagles advanced to the championship round.
Pisgah took a 1-0 lead in the first inning and took a 2-0 lead in the third on Hannah Duncan’s RBI single. Charley Smith’s RBI single in the bottom of the third pulled the Chiefs within 2-1, but Pisgah countered with three runs in the top of the fourth on RBI singles from Barron and Molly Heard and a North Jackson error.
Barron, Heard and Briley Worley had two hits each for Pisgah while Duncan, Madeline Flammia, Bella Bobo and Laney Liles had one hit each.
Elimination Bracket Quarterfinal
Skyline 14, Woodville 1 — The Vikings advanced to the elimination bracket semifinal with the win over rival Woodville.
Friday
Winners Bracket Semifinals
North Jackson 18, NSM 1 — Hadley Burnette, Peyton Hill, Ja’Khia Hutchins, Destry Lambert and Trinity Seale all homered as the Chiefs advanced to the winners bracket final.
Lambert finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs, Burnette was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Chloe Chisenall was 2-for-3 with an RBI for North Jackson. Seale and Arielle Haynes had one hit and two RBIs each while Hutchins, Bailey Abernathy, Makenna Jones had one hit and one RBI each.
Lambert pitched three innings and recorded five strikeouts to get the win in the circle.
Nady Poore doubled and scored a run and Caybree Dobbins singled for NSM.
Pisgah def. Woodville — Pisgah advanced to the winners bracket final via forfeit from Woodville (prom).
Winners Bracket Quarterfinals
North Jackson 3, Skyline 2 (eight innings) — The Chiefs pulled out an extra-inning win over Skyline in the tournament’s opening game.
The game went scoreless for five innings and international tiebreaker system (the batting team starts the inning with a runner at second base) beginning in the sixth.
The Chiefs took a 2-0 lead when Ja’Khia Hutchins hit a two-run home run, but Skyline tied it in the bottom of the sixth on Olivia Treece’s two-run double. After a scoreless seventh, Bailey Abernathy’s RBI-bunt single that drove in Makenna Jones with the winning run for North Jackson.
Abernathy finished with three of the Chiefs five hits, while Hutchins and Avery Wynne had one each. Hadley Burnette posted nine strikeouts over eight innings and got the win in the pitching circle.
Treece, Audra Bellomy, Aidan Bellomy and Dacey Allen had one hit each for Skyline. Treece recorded 10 strikeouts over eight innings in the circle for the Vikings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.