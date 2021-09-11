The Arab football team is finally back in the win column against one of its rivals.
Scottsboro had its six-game winning streak against Arab snapped with a 35-0 Class 6A Region 7 loss to the Knights Friday night at the Arab City Schools Athletic Complex.
Prior to Friday night, the Knights had last defeated Scottsboro during the 2014 season. The win kept Arab (3-1, 2-0) tied atop the region standings with Southside. Those teams play next week at Southside.
Scottsboro (1-3, 0-2), shut out by Arab for the first time since 1978, was outgained 415-193 by the Knights. Arab quarterback Ed Johnson was 19-of-24 passing for 212 yards and one touchdown while also rushing for 58 yards and two scores on 10 carries.
The game was scoreless after one quarter before Arab put three touchdowns on the board in the second quarter. Johnson’s 15-yard touchdown run and the first of Gavin Currier’s five PATs put Arab in front 7-0 with 8:39 left in the second quarter. Johnson added 1-yard touchdown run five minutes later for a 14-0 lead before throwing an 8-yard touchdown pass to Wes Johnson with 12 seconds left in the first half to give the Knights a 21-0 halftime advantage.
Hayden O’Reilly’s 18-yard touchdown run upped the Knights’ lead to 28-0 midway through the third quarter. Arab capped the scoring on Aidan Cox’s 8-yard touchdown run with 1:59 left in the game.
Landon Grider finished with 76 rushing yards on 22 carries for Scottsboro while Gavin McCrary ran 13 times for 76 yards, Thomas Rackler ran four times for 25 yards and Keelan Alvarez ran five times for 20 yards. McCrary was 1-of-6 passing for 2 yards.
Scottsboro returns to Trammel Stadium next week to take on Springville (1-2, 0-1) on Homecoming.
› Greg Bell of WWIC RADIO 1050 AM contributed to this report.
