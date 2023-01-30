The Scottsboro wrestling team notched a runner-up finish in the Mountain Brook Invitational on Saturday.
Scottsboro finished with a team score of 254, just 18 points back of tournament host and champion Mountain Brook (272) and 51.5 points in front of third-place finisher Huntsville.
Scottsboro had five individual weight class champions and four weight class runners-up.
John Stewart (35-1) took the top spot in the 128-pound weight class while Matthew Dupree (30-16) won the 134-pound title, Thomas Rackler (37-7) won at 140, Josh Draskovic (38-9) won at 147 and Ansel Goggans (43-2) won at 162.
Meanwhile, Stone Staton (40-2) finished second in the 115-pound weight class while Cole Synder (30-18) was second at 122, Aiden Goggans (42-7) second at 154 and Nate Warren (14-5) second at 197. Tyson Stewart (21-11) finished third in the 128-weight class and Porter Mitchem (35-8) finished third at 184 while Drake Talley (12-13) and Nathaniel Beard (28-17) finished fourth at 222 and 287 respectively, JJ Ake (26-9) placed fifth at 147 and Colton Durham (32-12) placed sixth at 172.
Scottsboro is scheduled to close out the regular season with a tri-match with Buckhorn and Hazel Green at Carter Gymnasium on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
