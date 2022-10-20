The number of sports programs at Northeast Alabama Community College is growing again.
NACC announced Thursday it will start a cross country program and intends to field both men’s and women’s cross country teams starting with the 2023 Fall semester.
“We are extremely pleased with establishing this program and having an outstanding person like Patrick Laney as our coach,” said NACC president Dr. David Campbell. “This will provide more sports opportunities at the college level for our students.”
Laney, a math teacher at Scottsboro High School, will serve as the program’s head coach. Laney has assisted the Scottsboro varsity cross country programs for several years and was the first head coach of the Scottsboro soccer programs, coaching the teams from 2018-22. Laney will begin his duties as NACC head coach immediately in order to begin scouting and recruiting runners and do the leg work to get the program started.
“I am excited about the opportunity to be a part of building a culture where student-athletes can extend their athletic careers while growing as people,” Laney said. “As a teacher, I have seen the impact Northeast has had on students. When I saw an effort to start a cross country program, I was eager to learn more. I love helping young people fulfill their dreams. We are going to be a program that nurtures the whole person as an individual and as a collective group. With the talent in our area and proper training, the Mustangs should be competitive in our first season. I cannot wait to get started and share this journey with the staff of (NACC) and some incredible young people that we will bring to our campus. We will make all of Northeast Alabama proud.”
NACC’s cross country teams will compete in the Alabama Community College Conference.
“We are so excited to be able to offer cross country for our students here at NACC,” said NACC Associate Dean of Instruction and Athletic Director Barbara Kilgore. “Cross country promotes such strength of character, endurance and dedication from its participants. I have always said a kid that runs cross country can do anything. They already have the mindset for success. They already know how to push through the difficulty and the pain. They are all winners.”
Cross country is the third sports program NACC has started in recent years. NACC started men’s and women’s golf teams in 2017 and announced in August it will start a softball program that is scheduled to begin play in Spring 2024. NACC plans to build an on-campus softball stadium, and construction of a stadium was recently approved by the Alabama Community College System.
