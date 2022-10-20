NACC cross country

NACC president Dr. David Campbell (left) and Associate Dean of Instruction and Athletics Director Barbara Kilgore (right) announced that NACC is starting a cross country program and Patrick Laney (middle) will serve as head coach.

 Special Photo

The number of sports programs at Northeast Alabama Community College is growing again.

NACC announced Thursday it will start a cross country program and intends to field both men’s and women’s cross country teams starting with the 2023 Fall semester.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.