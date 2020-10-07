Scottsboro runners turned in some solid finishes in the Lake Guntersville Invitational in Guntersville on Saturday.
Scottsboro finished seventh in the Class 5A-7A varsity boys 5K race with a team score of 192.
Independence (Tennessee) won the race’s team title.
Not all of Scottsboro runners competed the meet, as some ran Thursday in the Veterans Park Elite 8 in Hoover.
Noah Bonsall led the Wildcats with a ninth-place finish (16:23.92) while Stephen Jones was 43rd (17:46.02), Johny Felix 47th (17:59.00), Ridge Wells 54th (18:09.05), Wilson Hill 56th (18:10.36), Cameron Estes 68th (18:36.82), Mcgee Kilgore 71st (18:39.90) and Skylar Reichle 130th (21:15.32).
Junior Varsity Girls 2.1-mile race — Scottsboro finished second with a team score of 64 behind only James Clemens (18).
Mabry Bonsall (13:46.62) and Audrey Branford (13:52.70) finished sixth and seventh respectively to lead the Scottsboro effort. Lauren Judge followed in 23rd-place (16:05.73) while Shelby Laughlin was 28th (16:20.99), Avery Earnest was 31st (16:44.32), Macey Frazier 39th (17:40.08), Ashley Dunsmore 48th (18:42.38) and Grayce Smith 55th (19:43.06).
Boys 2.1-mile race — Scottsboro was the runner-up with a team score of 82 points, bested only by James Clemens’ near-perfect score of 16.
Cole Synder paced Scottsboro with an 11th-place finish (12:33.87) while Ben Davis was 13th (12:45.28), Marcos Matias 18th (13:13.44), Brady Strickland 23rd (13:20.80), River Green 31st (13:37.97), Sawyer McWilliams 61st (15:21.78), Josh Laney 63rd (15:25.29) and Brady Turner 64th (15:26.82).
